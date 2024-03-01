Dear Kiantha: Following the rules can create both equality and equity

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Dear Kiantha,

Thank you for taking Spokane County Library District staff on a journey down the Yellow Brick Road of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. During your presentation on the campaign at our staff day, I brought up a security incident involving an African American youth who was excluded from all SCLD libraries for a year because of violent and threatening behavior. The police were called to remove him from the property.

It seems that calling the police was the only reasonable option, because the youth was threatening staff, including a threat of sexual violence.

In this instance, we treated the African American youth with equality. We engaged law enforcement in this instance just as we would have with any customer engaging in that behavior.

This situation has me wondering about when an “equitable,” as opposed to “equal,” reaction/solution would be appropriate for staff.

Can you envision a situation in which purposefully not following our standard set of rules would be appropriate, because it involves a customer from a disadvantaged group?

Is equity something that only makes sense to discuss at a macro/systemic level, or are equitable responses something staff can implement during specific, individual interactions?

Dear Friend,

We are all traveling the Yellow Brick Road of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. This includes all individuals, businesses, systems and entities. Kudos to the Spokane County Library District and its staff for doing the deep work by reflecting inward and asking the tough questions.

The first stop on the yellow brick road of DEIB is at the intersection of understanding and variables. It is at this intersection that we learn that there are variables that must be considered in all situations, and we must also have a clear understanding of systemic and structural racism.

The first variable to be considered in this situation is that safety is essential for all. Both the safety of library patrons and staff is paramount. The importance of safety cannot be mitigated by the race or culture of those involved.

Responding with appropriate safety protocols was the correct thing to do and there is an opportunity for us to review and amend all standard operating procedures to ensure that SCLD policies are being developed with a focus on equity. Doing so is in the best interest of all.

To that end, I cannot envision a situation in which purposefully not following the standard set of rules would be appropriate, again, providing that all standard operating procedures have been filtered through an equity lens.

As a reminder, the word “equity” is defined as the quality of being fair or impartial. Keep walking down the yellow brick road. There is so much to be learned and discovered.

Soul to soul,

Kiantha