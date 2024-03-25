Subscribe now

Letters for March 25, 2024

Salmon are our hope

Thank you for publishing “A bold blueprint for salmon” on March 9, highlighting our duty to our environment, tribes and each other to restore salmon populations. The health of salmon populations reflects the health of our environment, and our government’s obligation to tribal nations. Salmon are heavily reliant upon cold, clean water and the Snake River dams impede that.

With that being said, in the wake of climate change, it’s essential to find clean sources of energy that support salmon populations and a healthy environment. It’ll take continued collaboration and support for tribal leadership to transition the services of the lower Snake River dams and restore a free-flowing river. Salmon are a keystone species supporting more than 100 other species.

Growing up, I have always been fascinated by the southern resident orcas. Restoring salmon populations would allow us to restore other critically endangered species many treasure. Not only are they a keystone species environmentally, but culturally. Salmon are the heart and soul of the Pacific Northwest and restoring health and abundant salmon is crucial to upholding tribal treaty obligations. We can find solutions to meet our energy needs, protecting our salmon populations and environment as a whole. There is hope to create a better world through collaboration and support of one other. Salmon populations must be restored not because they are a valuable resource but because they should be celebrated and embody our hope for a beautiful, clean future.

Emily Hajek

Bothell, Washington

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on local topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.

Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt. (Learn more.)

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form
Submit your letter here
Mail
Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201
Email
editor@spokesman.com
Fax
(509) 459-3815
Phone
(509) 459-5430

Read more about how we crafted our Letters to the Editor policy