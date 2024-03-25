Letters for March 25, 2024

Salmon are our hope

Thank you for publishing “A bold blueprint for salmon” on March 9, highlighting our duty to our environment, tribes and each other to restore salmon populations. The health of salmon populations reflects the health of our environment, and our government’s obligation to tribal nations. Salmon are heavily reliant upon cold, clean water and the Snake River dams impede that.

With that being said, in the wake of climate change, it’s essential to find clean sources of energy that support salmon populations and a healthy environment. It’ll take continued collaboration and support for tribal leadership to transition the services of the lower Snake River dams and restore a free-flowing river. Salmon are a keystone species supporting more than 100 other species.

Growing up, I have always been fascinated by the southern resident orcas. Restoring salmon populations would allow us to restore other critically endangered species many treasure. Not only are they a keystone species environmentally, but culturally. Salmon are the heart and soul of the Pacific Northwest and restoring health and abundant salmon is crucial to upholding tribal treaty obligations. We can find solutions to meet our energy needs, protecting our salmon populations and environment as a whole. There is hope to create a better world through collaboration and support of one other. Salmon populations must be restored not because they are a valuable resource but because they should be celebrated and embody our hope for a beautiful, clean future.

Emily Hajek

Bothell, Washington