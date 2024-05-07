ASK JIMMY! What’s your favorite treato

Q: What are the best treats brand you recommend? Also, we are feeding our dogs Authority brand food and an occasional small portion of cooked chicken or beef with a little Ruff Greens sprinkled on top, they seem to love it!

JIMMY:

Hi der Mike!

I WUVS my treatos! My mama and daddo makes sure I gets good healthy treatos. After I eats my breakfast in duh mornings, I gets a Greenies Dental treato to cleans my teefers and make my breffers fresh fur smooches and boops. Den, a couple times a day mama gives me baby carrots to chompers on. I wuvs carrots, dey’s my faves! Fur dinner, I gets Purina Pro Plan wiff Salmons and rice. I WUVS it! Especially when mama and daddo puts little furprises on top like grilled chicken, booberries, or other fun fruitsies I likes. Makes me clean my bowl sooper cleans.

Wuvs N Boops!