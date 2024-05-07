I wuvs hearing stories of other doggos, and even cattos, finding der furever homes, even if dey had to stays at a shelter until duh right hoomans came along.

In our area, duh shelters do a super job of making sure duh right hoomans connect wiff duh purrfect pet fur dems, and everyone is happy – just like me, since I spent time at a shelter before I went to my furever home.

Duh shelters ‘round here have all sorts of great volunteers who make sure duh place is clean and all duh animals gets lots of wuvs and attention.

But I has learned dat some shelters in other areas aren’t so luckys as we are here. Dey may not be able to has good food all duh time, or has enough hoomans working hard to help everyone find a furevers home. Duh places may be cold and noisy and no one is happy.

I doesn’t understand hooman words like “budgets” and “donations” but knows dat some of duh shelters need lots of both to be able to helps pets like me find homes.

What I like hearing is when other hoomans step up to help!

Like our frens at Grant County Animal Outreach , dat runs duh shelter in Moses Lake. Dey recently worked wiff a business called Wolfpack Powersports fur an adoption fair, dat was lots of fun.

One doggo found a furever home but der was still some other sad doggos dat came along who had go back to duh shelter dat day, no matter how much dey smiled big and how fast dey wagged der tails fur everyone who came to see dem. I knows dis always works fur me!

Jimmy’s Clubhouse (dat’s me!) wants to invite other companies to gets involved in helping animals find furever homes, ‘specially dems dat might be hurt or no one wants. Talk to a shelter in yous area and see what yous can do to helps, ‘specially helping wiff adoption events!

Here’s some Central/Eastern Washington animal shelters to checks out - Tell dem Jimmy sent you!