Letters for Nov. 12, 2024

Boise’s leaders must address housing need

As a fourth-generation Idahoan, I am deeply concerned about Boise’s housing crisis. Rising rents and limited affordable options are making it increasingly difficult for families like mine to stay in the communities we love. Boise’s recent Housing Needs Analysis highlights the urgency: Nearly 2,800 new housing units are needed annually to meet demand, especially for those earning below the median income.

This crisis impacts everyone, but especially low-income families, students, refugees and those experiencing homelessness. Without intervention, more Idahoans will be forced to leave. To prevent this, Boise’s leaders must prioritize policies that increase affordable housing development, establish effective gap financing and promote higher-density housing where feasible. With coordinated efforts across regional and state partners, we can build a sustainable housing solution that keeps Idahoans rooted in their communities.

I urge Boise’s leaders and residents to support efforts that address this critical housing need. Together, we can ensure that Boise remains affordable and accessible for all who call it home.

Devon Van Kleek

Boise

More must be done to keep our streets safe

On Oct. 29, The Spokesman-Review reported that a 55-year-old male who admitted being a frequent methamphetamine user and likely under the influence at the time hit and killed another man downtown and drove away on Friday, Aug. 30, of this year. He was sentenced to two years in jail for a fatality hit -and -run and admitted DUI. Two years in jail for murder! I was riding my bicycle home from Pig Out in the Park that day and saw the deceased individual lying in the street, dead, as police personnel walked around investigating the scene.

I do not know the circumstances of the sentencing or how sentencing guidelines work, but I just can’t believe that this punishment fits the crime. A man was murdered by an individual high on meth driving a vehicle downtown, where lots of people were enjoying a beautiful Friday.

I ride my bicycle all over Spokane. I truly enjoy seeing other people out walking or riding their bikes. More of my friends express concern for their safety on our streets and these are very experienced cyclists.

I believe we must do more to keep Spokane streets safe for a vibrant and healthy community.

Robert Fisher

Spokane Valley

Suspicion for Mayor Brown’s new art department

Seriously, another nonessential department? Last summer, after announcing the city is $50 million in the hole, Mayor Brown introduced a record tax increase, purportedly to assist with public safety. Many people complained that the tax did not specify how the funds would be spent, and blowback was loud enough she canceled it as abruptly as she announced it while noting it would instead be on the November ballot.

A less onerous increase for increased safety was indeed placed on our ballot and passed. Now, two days later, our mayor announces the creation of a new city arts department. She assures us that she can “move around existing funding streams” to keep the cost neutral.

The timing is highly suspect. Had she announced this a month ago, it’s a safe bet the tax increase would have failed. After all, if we can shift some existing funds for a nonessential new department we could just as easily shift them to more police, and most voters would have figured that out.

Well, Mayor Brown, the old “fool us once” rule comes into play here. You got your tax increase this time by crying wolf. Next time, at least those of us who are paying attention will not be so easily fooled. I hope those who voted for you do not get mugged downtown while heading to a new art exhibit!

Hal Dixon

Spokane