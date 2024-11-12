Rob Curley: Badges, bells and boots bring together Western fans and downtown fun(ds)

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Thursday: Lamar Advertising of Spokane at Safeway on 57th Avenue (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.); Central Pre-Mix at Fred Meyer, Spokane Valley (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.); 4 News Now KXLY TV at Fred Meyer, 2120 N. Division St. (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.); SiteOne at Fred Meyer, 400 S. Thor St. (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.); Kalispel Tribe of Indians at Walmart, Airway Heights (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Wednesday: Windermere City Group/Greenstone Corporation at My Fresh Basket, 1030 W. Summit Parkway. (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.); Shine 104.9 Radio at Walmart in Airway Heights (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Spokane Police Department at Fred Meyer, 12120 N. Division St. (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.); KREM 2 News TV at Safeway on 57th Avenue (noon to 4 p.m.); Central Pre-Mix at Fred Meyer in Spokane Valley (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.); SiteOne at Huckleberry’s Natural Market, 926 S. Monroe St.; Eastern Washington University at Yokes in Cheney (1 to 5 p.m.); Banner Bank, 10 N. Argonne Road (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.): Banner Bank, 3919 N. Market St. (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Banner Bank at 6622 N. Division St. (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Banner Bank at 506 E. Hastings Road (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Banner Bank, 3002 S. Southeast Blvd. (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Banner Bank, 508 W. Third Ave. (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Banner Bank, 5 Cheney Spokane Road, Cheney (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Banner Bank, 15606 E. Sprague Ave., Veradale (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Banner Bank, 1221 N. Liberty Lake Road, Liberty Lake.

Hey, howdy hey! There were bells ringing across Spokane on Tuesday.

They may have begun a little earlier than most are used to, but those red kettles and the familiar chime Bing Crosby made legendary with the Christmas classic “Silver Bells” have been showing up around this time for the last seven years or so.

There’s a banker to blame for that. Or thank, depending on whether you put your Christmas tree up before or after Thanksgiving. There’s also a case to be made that the early ringing deserves a tip of the hat.

The Salvation Army’s Corporate Kettle Kick-Off was the brainchild of Washington Trust CEO Pete Stanton and his wife, Denise. They challenged other executives from downtown businesses to get out in the cold to ring a bell to help kick-start the annual fundraiser, only in places you might not expect.

From the beginning of this uniquely Spokane tradition, members of The Spokesman-Review leadership team have been ready to saddle up, including the editor. This is probably a good time to point out that said editor also loves a little friendly competition and isn’t afraid to dress up in an oversized Halloween costume if it might help a good cause.

The point is, the big show starts Wednesday morning in downtown Spokane. And we’ve pulled out the big guns this time.

We’re not saying that Sheriff Woody Pride is going to be ringing that little bell at noon, right in front of the best-looking building in downtown, but – outside of a snake being in his boots – it’s a good bet the rootin’, tootin’-est cowboy hero in all of animation will be there with his badge and bell.

Putting anything in that red kettle will likely make you his favorite deputy, but if you’re really in a giving mood, the good sheriff might have a special gift from another fictional sheriff.

Sheriff Walt Longmire has long been a fan favorite here in Spokane, which is why New York Times best-selling author Craig Johnson nearly always debuts his new Longmire novels here in the Lilac City. The problem is the upcoming Northwest Passages book launch event Tuesday with Johnson is completely sold out – until Walt and Woody joined forces to create the most interesting interdimensional duo the world never knew it needed.

Anyone who donates $100 while Sheriff Woody is ringing the bell from noon to 1 p.m. will not only get a copy of Johnson’s new book on the day it is released, but they also will get to visit with Johnson in a VIP session before the night of the Northwest Passages event and get tickets to the sold-out show.

This also includes anyone who donates $100 to Woody’s virtual kettle at bit.ly/TSRCKKO24 on Wednesday.

You can even take photos with the only sheriff who is more animated than former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.

While dressing up as the toy sheriff is all fun and games, the Salvation Army Red Kettle event raises funds to help local vulnerable children and families, as well as survivors of last year’s wildfires in Spokane County during Christmas and throughout the year.

You’ve got a friend in me. And Woody. And Walt.