Letters for Nov. 19, 2024

A story a week about migrant families

Thank you for the inspiring and informative article in the sports section of today’s paper about Rosina Machu and her family. What an outstanding example of the quality contributed to our country by migrants from many countries Her early years were in a refugee camp in Ethiopia, so her family traveled a long path over several locations. This is hardship on a platter, faced and endured. Rosina overcame the language and other obstacles to find her innate running ability. As part of the Zags cross country team, she is having amazing success.

We have many other courageous, talented migrants in our midst. Not criminals, not rapists, but moms and dads working their hearts out to help their families have a better life. Massively, throughout America, they are making things function. Without them, we will have gaps in our food supply through the year, especially next summer. Will you miss the peaches, apples or cherries the most?

Imagine what fear and pain it would take to make you want to leave your town and homeland, much less send your unaccompanied children through scary experiences in order to gain a better future. It’s desperately worse conditions than what many of us have known. Let us be kind, supportive, smoothing their path to flourishing.

A story a week in The Spokesman-Review about migrant families would be a contribution to us all.

Roz Luther

Spokane

McMorris Rodgers was smart to exit

It is reasonable for citizens of Eastern Washington to understand Michael Baumgartner’s current opinions on Donald Trump’s cabinet and advisory selections for the Department of Justice, director of National Intelligence, Health and Human Services, Department of Defense, EPA, United Nations ambassador, ambassador for Israel and border czar. Although he would not be part of a Senate confirmation process for these important roles, it would be helpful to also learn his position on whether he would support Congress abdicating their role in the confirmation process for these positions by forcing a recess of both houses to enable the executive branch to get its handpicked inexperienced and flawed individuals rushed into office. This is primarily of national interest, but it’s certainly important on a local level. Cathy McMorris Rodgers was smart to exit, as she will not have to deal with the nonsensical selections desired by our future president.

David McKinney

Spokane

Opinion column misattributed

The Nov. 15 column, “Democrats need to reclaim reality from the right-wing disinformation machine,” was misattributed, due to an editor’s error. It was a piece by Jennifer Rubin, originally published Nov. 12 in the Washington Post.