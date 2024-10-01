Letters for Oct. 1, 2024

Baumgartner for Congress

It is almost that time – time to use our freedom to choose those that will represent us in the state of Washington and U.S. government.

It is very important this election cycle that we will not be intimidated by the big government propaganda being fed to us, but that we vote based on the candidates and their positions.

I am voting on the issues – in support of policies that will help secure our borders and policies that promote a brighter and freer future for all legal Americans.

Michael Baumgartner is running for the 5th District congressional seat, and he will fight for free-market solutions and champion truth, liberty and opportunity for all.

Baumgartner has the experience to work with both sides of the political aisle, and will take a thoughtful, common-sense approach to reforming our broken immigration system, creating opportunity, and protecting our beautiful forests and lands all while keeping taxes low.

Baumgartner is running to represent Eastern Washington for our America, the land of the free and home of the brave. God bless the USA and please vote Baumgartner for Congress.

Josephine Dix

Spokane

Conroy, the international diplomat

As reported in The Spokesman-Review on Sept. 23, a bipartisan group of over 700 national security experts recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, citing the need for “serious leadership” in safeguarding our democracy. It’s worth noting that the very same organization endorsed Carmela Conroy in our local election for Washington’s 5th Congressional District, and for the same reasons.

Conroy, with her background as an international diplomat, has a deep appreciation for the role a democratic United States plays on the world stage, and an understanding of what threats to constitutional system look like.

On the other hand, voters might reasonably wonder if her GOP opponent would stand up against any of Trump’s shenanigans during this or any future election.

Robin Rauzi

Spokane

Doing its best to keep voters informed

Thanks so much to The Spokesman-Review for doing your part to inform voters for the coming elections. Particularly helpful will be the live streaming of the Oct. 8 debate for those of us unable to make it to the venue. Of course, the Senate race is important statewide, but even House members from all over the country vote on issues that matter to all of us.

Asking questions candidates about poverty issues like renewing the expanded Child Tax Credit that cut child poverty by 46%, the crisis in housing/homelessness and expanding the SNAP program, formerly food stamps to bring an end to hunger experienced by millions in our country. We know Sen. Cantwell has supported and even introduced legislation on these issues, but what about her opponent? Same for the positions of those running for representative. Informed voters make good decisions! So, thanks again to The Spokesman!

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington