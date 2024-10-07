Letters for Oct. 7, 2024

Kathy Dawes cares

We are Moscow residents and expressing our support for Kathy Dawes for Idaho House Seat 6B. She can facilitate civil conversations that lead to finding common ground for solving important problems in Idaho to bring Idahoans together!

Kathy Dawes advocates support for public education preschool through university level to assure a uniform and thorough system of public free common schools!

Kathy Dawes advocates reproductive health care. Women should have the fundamental right to make their own decisions without government intervention!

Kathy Dawes supports abolishing H710, returning local library boards and school libraries control of book selection and availability policies!

Kathy’s opponent Brandon Mitchell voted against federal grant support for second- and third-year preschool programs totaling $12 million! He supports the voucher system taking away funding of public schools. He supports carrying concealed weapons in schools! He voted yes on all abortion bills! He voted no on Medicaid health care for new mothers. He voted no on six-month birth control.

Mr. Mitchell wanted to require citizen initiative petitions to have signatures from all legislative districts. This was determined unconstitutional by the Idaho Supreme Court.

The choice is clear! Vote for Kathy Dawes because she cares about each of us.

Barbara Franano and Bob Spateholts

Moscow, Idaho

Vote to protect NIC

To preserve North Idaho College and protect its accreditation please vote for Mary Havercroft, Rick Durbin and Eve Knudtsen as trustees.

Ted Wert

Sagle, Idaho

