Letters for Oct. 15, 2024

Vote for the future, vote for Conroy

The most important issue facing voters is not getting enough attention. Our climate has changed. Period. Our new climate is impacting us right now.

Hurricane Helene has been a nightmare. The death toll has surpassed 230, and it is estimated that it will cause $47.5 billion in losses for property owners. Our health care is at risk. IV fluids are being rationed in the USA due to flooding in factories during Helene.

Milton is barreling toward Florida and will be even worse. Why so bad this year? The Gulf of Mexico is warmer, increasing both rainfall and wind speeds.

Spokane had the most days above 90 degrees in a row (20!) ever.

Hotter, drier conditions across the northwest will reduce soil moisture and water for irrigation, putting our farmers at risk for crop loss.

So where do the candidates stand on climate?

Michael Baumgartner is not sure humans have an impact on climate. He supports more oil and gas drilling. Carmela Conroy, on the other hand, believes in science, and supports investments to help people adapt to climate change and incentives to slow emissions.

Please do the responsible thing – join me in voting for our future – choose Carmela Conroy.

Michael Ryan

Spokane

Vote no on 2117 and save Climate Commitment Act

It’s one thing to want to save a few bucks from our individual pocketbooks, it’s another thing to cut off a crucial supply of regional benefits and increase long-term costs for ourselves and our many neighbors in Eastern Washington.

Our Eastern Washington communities deserve to keep funds allocated for farmland, wildland, air, water, transit and road improvements, but Initiative 2117, if passed, would either cut or hobble projects like:

• Installing new, modern ventilation systems for the Great Northern School District.

• Improving the North Spokane Corridor.

• Transit support grants for Columbia, Ben Franklin Transit, Valley Transit, and more.

• Funding for sustainable energy job creation.

• Funding for Omak to Okanogan Ped/Bike Feasibility Study.

• Funding wildfire prep for landowners in high-risk areas.

• Improving farm groundwater and soil health through cost protections for dairy farmers.

• Compensating farmers and ranchers who plant native vegetation along salmon streams.

• Restoring habitat for endangered fish.

• Supporting regional air quality and fire prevention through restoring forest ecosystems.

• Monitoring air quality.

Let’s acknowledge that addressing air quality for our kids, pollution reduction, wildfire prevention plus road and transit improvements are not something any one person can accomplish on their own. It takes the thoughtful work of our community and governance agencies. Please join the many faith communities of Earth Ministry/Washington Interfaith Power and Light and others and vote no on 2117 to preserve our Climate Commitment Act and continue this good work throughout Eastern Washington.

Janet Farness

Liberty Lake

Lack of law enforcement

Here we go again with our city leaders not taking responsibility to enforce established rules. Shame on you Mr. Bingle/Cathcart on making excuses, yet again, for a segment of our community that does not want to play by the rules.

If they are breaking the rules (they are) they need to be held accountable and in compliance in order to do business in Spokane. To call that back-door rent control is irresponsible. Spokane is in dire need of all revenue that they are entitled to.

Speaking of which, how about a progress report on how much revenue has been recovered by enforcing the vehicle licensing laws. None, you say? Increase taxes to make up for unrecovered revenue? It’s not much, you say. If the city does not take responsibility, they are complicit.

Jenny Payne

Spokane

Don’t rely on luck, elect Larson

I once asked a friend to describe in one word his experience of living his whole life in Sandpoint. He grinned. “Lucky,” he said.

Indeed. Aren’t we all, wherever we live in the northern counties. But maintaining our quality of life cannot depend on luck. We have witnessed and endured the influence of the Idaho Freedom Foundation and out-of-state PACs through legislators like Scott Herndon. Our hospital, doctors, women and libraries have suffered. Our public lands and schools are at risk.

Kathryn Larson, candidate for Idaho House of Representatives, Seat 1B, uses two-way vision: lenses that reveal the source of our challenges and a path forward to a viable solution that won’t end up in a lawsuit – or cost citizens their hard-earned money. Unlike bought-and-paid-for legislators, she will hear from you and work for you. If you love your independence and want to live your life free from restrictive and unnecessary laws, don’t rely on luck. Please vote for Kathryn Larson.

Lexie de Fremery

Sandpoint