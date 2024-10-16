Letters for Oct. 16, 2024

Addressing homelessness

One of the keys to addressing homelessness is good leadership at all levels of government. Because the factors at the root of homelessness are societal, national leadership is particularly important. With the retirement of Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the people of the 5th Congressional District have the opportunity to select a representative who will care about all her constituents, including the smallest and most vulnerable of them. If you really want to do your part to address homelessness in Eastern Washington, vote for Carmela Conroy for Congress.

Michael Cain

Spokane

No on I-2117

I live in the Inland Northwest because I love our wild, natural places. Those areas are being devastated by fires and drought. Hotter, drier summers are also affecting our economy and our quality of life. Initiative 2117 would repeal our state’s landmark climate protections. This initiative prohibits market incentives to reduce pollution and limits the state’s ability to fund wildfire prevention. I-2117 encourages the use of dirty energy at the expense of our precious natural areas. Vote no, tax the polluters, and use the funds generated for clean, affordable energy and protecting our natural places. Vote no on I-2117.

Jeff Lambert

Spokane

A safe downtown is our golden goose

Kudos to those involved with the newly formed Spokane Business Association. As a commercial real estate appraiser, I look at rent rolls of downtown buildings daily and see unprecedented vacancy and significantly lower rental rates. I hear reports of restaurants closing, interview desperate landlords and listen to retailers report a significant recent decrease in store sales. Personally, I have to dodge feces on the sidewalk, people openly smoking drugs, and even needles hanging out of arms as I head to a lunch meeting.

There is no question city leadership is failing to enforce laws and maintain public order and safety.

When you invite someone to your home, you take them to your living room, the nicest room in the house you work hard to keep clean and inviting. The downtown core is Spokane County’s living room, and right now when people visit, they can’t sit on the couch because we have a dirty carburetor on it, and there is a litter box overflowing in the corner and an engine block sitting on the piano dripping oil. The carpet has broken glass on it and all of the chairs are missing legs. Our living room has turned into a menacing slum! Commercial brokers report businesses looking for space have specifically told them to avoid the downtown.

It is 2024 and businesses and workers have never been more mobile. City officials need to wake up and empower the police to make our living room inviting again and protect our golden goose!

David Adamson

Spokane

Defeat I-2124 for women, caregivers

In her guest column, “Universal coverage vital to protect us all” (Oct. 6), Kathleen Thompson, a nurse at Providence VNA Home Health, cites several important reasons why we should vote “no” on Initiative 2124.

She writes about adults needing “ongoing support from a caregiver.” In most cases, women are the ones who end up quitting their jobs to take care of their loved ones. This can have a devastating impact on their overall health, wellbeing and their careers.

WA Cares can offer vital help during a critical time to both those who need care and their caregivers.

The fact is, I-2124 would increase costs and debt for struggling families, harming women the most, and primarily benefiting private insurance companies. This initiative would kill long-term care coverage in Washington, not fix it.

I am choosing women and caregivers over private insurance companies. That is why I am voting no on I-2124.

Zelda Foxall

Seattle

