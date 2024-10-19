Letters for Oct. 19, 2024

Vote for Matthee

I urge all voters to join me in casting your ballot for Karen Matthee, Seat 1A Representative. Having met Karen and spent time with her, she is genuine in her concern and support for all her constituents. She really listens and candidly shares where she stands on issues. Her focus on public schools and libraries and bringing back our doctors to provide health care for all of us are topics that are near and dear to me.

In education, Karen wants to make more funds available especially to rural school districts. Funding can come from the $5.2 billion in sales tax exemptions. She wants to keep public money in public schools, no vouchers for private schools with public money. Karen wants to review bond rules making it easier to pass bonds for needed buildings. With libraries, Karen wants to reject HB 710 which has caused some libraries to close their doors to minors.

In health care, Karen wants to reject the criminalization of our doctors/health care providers. She believes doctors know their patients best to help them make the needed decisions and with adequate funding, including Medicaid reimbursement.

Read Karen’s website: kmattheeforidaho.com for more about her platform including lowering the cost of living.

You can see that she lives by the motto her mother taught her: “Do right by others.” Join me in doing right and vote for Karen Matthee for Representative 1A.

Jan Geren

Sagle, Idaho

Dawes gets things done

In 2019, the League of Women Voters Moscow completed a study on the adverse childhood experiences (or ACEs) in Moscow and adopted positions that were related to local medical, behavioral health, and poverty issues. ACEs are responsible for a large share of workplace absenteeism, and for costs in health care, emergency response, mental health and criminal justice.

Kathy Dawes was instrumental in advocating for taking this information to the statewide League of Women Voters and forming the Building Resilience with ACEs Interventions committee. From there, she collaborated with many political leaders pushing forward to get a concurrent resolution HCR 29 passed by the Idaho Legislature in 2022 that supported education about ACEs and ACES-informed interventions in all state departments, agencies, and contracts. Her advocacy for informed policies led to her being asked to join the Idaho Behavioral Health Council’s Resilience subcommittee.

Kathy has worked diligently to understand the issues related to childhood trauma, including how it can be prevented and how it can be mitigated by positive experiences to build resilience, which she supports both at a local level and for all of Idaho. We are excited to see Kathy Dawes running for office as the Representative for District 6B. We encourage you to vote for Kathy Dawes, an outstanding leader in our community.

Rhonda Allenger and Susan Zenier

Moscow, Idaho

Vote for Cummings

I’m writing in support of Ted Cummings for the position of state representative in the 4th Legislative District. I have known Ted for 45 years; we first met when we both worked on a horse farm just north of Spokane. Both of our careers followed a similar path over the years, over time it became clear to me that Ted became more of a mentor to me when it came to both work and life.

Ted has always set an extremely high bar. His honesty, intelligence and strong moral conviction is definitely a blueprint to his success. Ted’s passion for family, friends and his community are infectious. He has no ulterior motive other than to help others. Ted’s common-sense approach when dealing with current issues is based on fact, data and credible sources, unlike his opponent that dives down multiple rabbit holes. Ted has held leadership roles in life and throughout his career, he has always been held in the highest regard by management, peers and subordinates. Ted is about inclusion, not division. I love his statement, “Good people don’t hurt other people.”

Having good sense can help you make good decisions. Vote for Ted Cummings.

Erik Clausen

Ephrata, Washington