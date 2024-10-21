Letters for Oct. 21, 2024

Working class families oppose I-2109

Washington state has one of the most regressive tax systems in the country, where middle- and low-income families pay up to 17% of their income in state and local taxes. This means that the less you earn, the more you pay as a percentage of your total income. Repealing the capital gains tax, as proposed by Initiative 2109, would only benefit the wealthiest residents. In fact, only 4,000 people in the entire state – just 100 in Spokane County – pay this tax.

Don’t be misled by the rich and powerful into supporting a tax cut that benefits them at the expense of the rest of us. If I-2109 passes, it would slash over $2.2 billion from vital services such as education and child care over the next five years. If these programs are to remain funded, the tax burden will again fall on small businesses and working families.

Let’s not allow the wealthiest few to shift their responsibility onto those who are already paying their fair share.

Miguel Valencia

Spokane

Vote ‘no’ to keep our great state moving forward

I urge readers who care about reducing air pollution, improving our transportation systems, preventing forest fires, and protecting the environment to vote “no” on Initiatives 2117 and 2066. A wide array of groups from firefighters to small businesses to health care workers to the tribal nations are urging people to vote no because of the harm these initiatives will do. Both initiatives hurt us financially. Initiative 2066 will raise residential energy costs by eliminating current efficiency standards and Initiative 2117 will eliminate desperately needed transportation funding without actually lowering gas prices – because the initiative does nothing to address the current gas tax. Please keep our great state moving forward by voting no on Initiatives 2117 and 2066.

Nathan South

Spokane

Elect Baumgartner for time such as this

We’ve seen and heard all we need to decide our vote for Congress: Michael Baumgartner is the clear choice. Michael is well prepared and experienced to take the baton from Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, whose shoes, reputation and accomplishments are huge. Michael has the knowledge, experiences and public service preparedness. He resonates with citizens and certainly us veterans.

Michael stepped forward to perform outstanding, courageous service to the U.S. during the Iraq surge. In the state Senate, he displayed maturity, self-control and focused on key solutions: helping get critical highway funding for Eastern Washington, fighting for our new medical school, and passing balanced budgets. Michael supports free markets to drive down costs and improve transparency; he champions small business; he’ll work to secure our border and stop fentanyl.

Michael actively listens first, and then acts soundly to get results. He is high character, industrious, a brilliant thinker and seasoned in public affairs. He shows respectful dialogue, and works effectively across the aisle to achieve fair, sensible fiscal decisions and reduce debt inefficiencies.

Let’s unite with full support for Michael’s solid, steadfast leadership as a trusted voice in Washington, D.C. Stay the course, Mike. Keep your faith with indefatigable integrity and constitutional stamina, as you continue making changes for the betterment of, “We The People.” See you in D.C. as you do the work it takes to make America rise back up.

Duane Grummons

Colbert

Peery is breath of fresh air

In a couple of weeks, Idaho voters from District 2 will have the chance to elect Loree Peery as their representative.

Loree, a well-educated Idahoan, born and raised in Post Falls, mother, wife, medical professional and elk hunter, will bring a breath of fresh air to the Idaho House, currently filled with conspiracy theories, censorship and division that has unfortunately become the norm in today’s political world.

As a grass roots, door -knocking candidate, with no ties to big money, Loree will be able to cross the aisle and look at an issue with common sense and an educated understanding, instead of right versus left.

Take the time and visit: loreeforidaho.com.

Jeff Gillespie

Spirit Lake

Communication would have helped

On Oct. 14, the City Council approved a punishment for landlords, so they get business licenses. Unregistered landlords can no longer raise rent or evict. Imagine the problems this could cause with a dangerous tenant, and the landlord can’t remove them. While the eviction process starts over because the landlord wasn’t registered, the other tenants in the building live in fear or worse.

As landlords, we registered. We learned about this because the Landlord Association communicated well with members. We would not have known about this rule if we counted on the city. It did not get the word out well at all. Perhaps before this punishment, the city should have considered better communication, maybe even a two- or three-year rollout. Councilwoman Klitzke said it takes only 15 minutes to register. That is absolutely false; to figure this out, it took multiple phone calls and several hours. Apparently, we qualified for an exemption for some units because we have low-income tenants, but that wasn’t obvious in the process. Then, after registering, we got called for required inspections that cost still more money. This was poorly done by the city across the board. I am baffled by the fact that people can’t understand why rents go up with additional costs and time.

Good job, City Council. You are heading to fewer affordable rental properties because the “mom and pop” landlords will decide it is no longer worth it. Anyone want to buy some rental properties?

Dori Whitford

Chattaroy

What happened to fair, balanced?

Newspapers have an ethical and moral responsibility to practice unbiased and objective news. Sadly, this does not seem to be the case in today’s culture. We are divided by news that is opinionated on the right and left. News should inform with facts, not the personal views of editors trying to persuade people of how they should vote. To dominate a newspaper with one -sided views is doing a disservice to the integrity of journalism. It is divisive and dishonest and a moral tragedy to the honor of a free press.

Sharlene Lundal

Spokane