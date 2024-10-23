Letters for Oct. 23, 2024

Marshall will bring fresh ideas, integrity, honesty

It’s about time that we had a person representing us in the Spokane County Commission.

Her opponent has held the office for too long and does not make himself available to the public to listen to our concerns. Molly Marshall will not be part of the old boy network.

Molly will put our needs first: working to reduce wildfire risk, protecting our drinking water and using our tax money wisely.

Molly is a leader we can trust. She has lived in Spokane for many years and graduated from EWU.

In addition, she was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base for 27 years. She has been actively interacting with the community, and along with her husband is raising two teenage daughters.

Vote for Molly Marshall for county commissioner. She will bring fresh ideas, integrity and honesty to the office.

Nancy Street

Cheney

Vote Hearn to stop partisan chaos

I have known Tom Hearn for over 40 years and have found him to be a great friend, a devoted Christian and a scrupulously honest person. I am honored to strongly endorse Tom as he is seeking to join the Idaho Legislature as a senator from District 2.

Tom Hearn has a master’s degree in clinical social work and his career was devoted to mental health counseling. He has volunteered on a variety of local boards and committees, and he was appointed to several statewide boards and task forces by two Idaho attorneys general and three Idaho governors

Tom Hearn was elected to the Coeur d’Alene School Board in 2013 and the Kootenai School Board after moving to District 2 several years ago. His involvement in these boards demonstrates his ability to work with others to accomplish common goals.

Tom’s knowledge of rural Idaho issues and ability to listen to concerns of all constituents to reach common goals sets him apart from his opponent. He believes strongly in a government that helps all its constituents, without regard to partisan politics.

If you are tired of partisan chaos, it’s time to elect a person who will advocate for you in the state Legislature. Tom Hearn is a clear choice for state senator for District 2 and I strongly urge you to join me in electing him.

John Schwandt

Coeur d’Alene

Foreman doesn’t respect rights of all Idahoans

Dan Foreman, candidate for state senator in Idaho’s District 6, has earned a statewide reputation for his angry public outbursts and poor treatment of his constituents.

His latest outburst occurred at a recent candidate forum. According to several eyewitnesses, when the topic of racism in Idaho surfaced, a District 6 house candidate acknowledged that racism was indeed present in Idaho. That candidate is Trish Carter-Goodheart, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe. Foreman angrily told the audience he was sick and tired of the liberal agenda and said to Carter-Goodheart, “Why don’t you go back where you came from?”

Foreman’s outburst exemplified Carter-Goodheart’s point. It also drew national press attention, which unfortunately further broadcast Idaho’s national image as a state with extremist views, including those against minority groups.

Embarrassingly, the Idaho Republican Party quickly came to Foreman’s defense.

Foreman’s political philosophy does not include respecting the views and rights of all Idahoans.

He further believes his political and personal views should dominate all others.

You have a clear choice to make in the voting booth. I suggest you vote for the candidate challenging Foreman, someone who believes in, and practices, representative government, Julie Parker.

Linwood Laughy

Moscow, Idaho

Allow all Idahoans to vote

Probably the most important item on the ballot in Idaho this November is Proposition 1, the Open Primaries initiative.

More than a quarter of a million registered Idaho voters are disenfranchised. If they prefer to remain independent, they cannot vote in the primary elections. This is just un-American.

Opponents of Proposition 1 assume Idahoans are stupid. Their signs claim that the initiative is “confusing.”

How confusing are the numbers one to four? In the final elections, Idahoans can vote for only one candidate; or they can list a second choice or even a third or fourth if they so desire.

How confusing is that? Alaska and Maine have this “ranked choice” voting. The final result will be a candidate with over 50% of the vote.

Had this been in effect in national elections in 1992, Bill Clinton would probably not have won, as he had less than 50%, and those voting for Ross Perot would probably have voted for George H. W. Bush as their second choice.

Vote yes for open primaries and allow all Idahoans to vote.

John Harbuck

Sandpoint

Fennessy rates as invaluable asset

I have tried cases for over 40 years in state and federal courts across the Pacific Northwest.

I have known Judge Tim Fennessy for over 35. He has always been a dedicated, hardworking and talented professional.

Today, with courthouse budgets getting tighter and tighter, he has worked hard to use taxpayer resources to maximize access to our courts and deliver justice in an efficient, fair and firm manner.

With the recent addition of a number of talented but new judges, his experience is irreplaceable. Judge Fennessy is an invaluable asset to our judicial community, and I urge your vote on his behalf.

Bill Etter

Spokane

There’s only one choice for governor

As a 45-year engaged citizen of Spokane, I am proud to support Bob Ferguson for governor due to his commitment to health care access, reproductive rights and expanding access to a home for all Washingtonians.

His platform reflects statewide input, highlighted in his visits to all of Washington over his time as attorney general and in this campaign. His state and national leadership has resulted in court victories over Big Pharma, wins benefiting Washington employees and families and strong commitment to reproductive rights.

Bob’s opponent has embraced MAGA dogma and lies.

There’s only one choice for governor and it’s Bob Ferguson, proud graduate of Gonzaga Law and friend to all Washingtonians.

Linda Stone

Spokane

Compassion saves lives

The compassionate and resolute law enforcement by Sgt. Plunkett and fellow officers is outstanding (“Compassionate policing,” Oct. 20). SPD’s willingness to work with community resources is saving lives and reducing crime.

We need to support and increase this. Spokane needs more jail and rehab space and staff, fewer “revolving doors” for repeat offenders, and more officers to support this compassionate law enforcement that saves lives.

Margaret Mortz

Spokane