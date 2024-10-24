Letters for Oct. 24, 2024

Make it voluntary choice

In response to Zelda Foxall (“Defeat I-2124 for women, caregivers,” Oct. 16), and for all voters choosing to vote no on I-2124, please consider these facts: $36,500 of benefits will not be available until 2026, although available for emergency worker use in 2026 in case of a disabling injury or illness to cover costs of home care aide, family caregivers, home modifications, home medical equipment and residential facilities. Qualifications include work in Washington state for at least 10 hours per week on average for at least three of the past five years or a total of 10 years without an interruption of five or more consecutive years, plus near retirees earn partial benefits each year they work. Enrollment is handled by your employer who will administer 58 cents for every $100, starting July 1, 2023 (WaCaresFund.wa.gov).

A yes vote on I-2124 simply asks if, as a voter and an employee, you are voting to make this long-term care payroll tax program a voluntary choice of paying into the program or opting out, not a mandatory forever payroll tax.

Choose wisely with your vote. Remember it is your money and 10 years before fruition. Maybe the legislators need to find another funding source other than a mandated tax straight out of our paychecks.

Rose Schultz

Spokane

I-2066 takes away our choice

Of all the initiatives on the ballot, I-2066 is likely the most dishonest. Its promoters say they want to “ban the ban” on natural gas. There is no such ban.

They also claim to promote choice, but I-2066 takes away our choice to regulate natural gas. It would also make Washington state’s path to clean energy much more difficult. Our state, counties, cities and towns would be prohibited from regulating natural gas in any way that might discourage its use. I-2066 also prohibits utilities from deciding not to provide natural gas, even if doing so would reduce their customers’ energy bills. I-2066 would also reduce our ability as individuals to choose energy efficiency programs by taking away funding that helps people purchase efficient, clean appliances.

Despite the natural gas industry’s claims that natural gas is clean, it is not. It is an indoor air pollutant that threatens the health of people who use it. Natural gas is also a greenhouse gas that is about 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide. Clean energy is neither a danger to the families who use it in their homes nor a powerful contributor to global climate change. Natural gas is unhealthy for families and for the planet.

I-2066 protects the natural gas industry, not our right to choose which energy source is best for us. It is bad for the planet, bad for Washington state and bad for families.

Vote no on I-2066.

Larry Luton

Spokane

Public schools strengthen our communities

Idaho’s Legislative District 2, LD2, includes Clearwater, Shoshone and Benewah counties, eastern Kootenai County and three precincts in Bonner County.

Let’s vote for public education defenders to represent LD2 in the Idaho Legislature.

Vote for Tom Hearn (D), senator; Loree Peery (D), representative 2A; and Tami Holdahl (I), Representative 2B.

Hearn, Peery and Holdahl support public education and have already been serving the people of north-central Idaho in evenhanded and respectful ways.

Our K-12 public schools are backbones of Idaho’s rural communities providing required curriculum, family-based activities, sports and services. Public schools strengthen our communities.

Idaho’s public colleges and vocational schools are active and full. County extension programs from the University of Idaho provide agricultural and forestry programs as well as 4H in the rural counties of LD2.

The Idaho Republican platform has a plank against tax-payer funding beyond K-12.

On school and college boards, the far-right’s agenda has been to sabotage public education systems from within, following an out-of-state playbook.

Look at North Idaho College or the West Bonner School District. Destructive board members put qualified personnel under siege and the schools in peril.

Idaho’s hard-right legislators financially drain public schools, restrict curriculum and ignore public testimony. They fail to represent the majority or respect the role of public education.

Vote for competent legislators who will represent the voters and fight for Idaho’s schools!

Vote for Hearn, Peery and Holdahl.

Sandra Goffinet

Orofino, Idaho

Vote for earnest overachiever Kohlmeier

Remember that proposed bike trail between Colfax, Albion and Pullman? It’s been talked about for a decade, but it remains as nonexistent as it’s ever been. Rail traffic on the corridor stopped years ago and it hasn’t been used for anything productive since.

Federal railbanking law not only allows but encourages the right-of-way to be converted into a public trail and bike path. The Chipman Trail has been railbanked in this manner.

Here’s the kicker: We the people already own it, but it languishes unused instead of benefiting the local economy and the public health and quality of life as such trails are proven to do. It’s time for the citizens who own the corridor to get a reasonable return on their investment in this valuable asset.

As state property, it is up to the Legislature to decide what to do with it. To this point, our three local state legislators refuse to support the trail project.

We now have a champion running for the legislature who recognizes the broad value a trail would give us and will help get it done. More important, she wants to find solutions to the opioid crisis and better mental health, housing, and rural broadband accessibility. As an emergency physician and lawyer specializing in health law, she is an earnest overachiever that I want working for what I think is important.

Vote for Pam Kohlmeier for state legislator.

Richard Wesson

Pullman

Upthegrove: clear choice for responsible leadership

As a longtime Washington state resident, passionate about the responsible use of public forests and lands, and an educator for many years, I am committed to supporting leaders who prioritize sustainability and public good. Dave Upthegrove is such a leader. He brings years of education and experience in public service, managing people and resources for the benefit of all.

Upthegrove’s leadership will drive much-needed improvements in forestry and fire management while fostering inter-agency cooperation. His approach is thoughtful and balanced. He stated, “My proposal is that we make modest adjustments to where we harvest, specifically focusing on a small group of older forests that provide significant benefits for climate and biodiversity – and instead, harvest from other forests within the same communities.”

In contrast, Jaime Herrera Beutler’s forestry plans, which are heavily supported by the logging industry, focus on increasing logging on state lands. Just take a look at her backers and their donations.

Julie Rosenoff

Spokane Valley

Both 5th District candidates stand out

In reading The Spokesman-Review’s election coverage and the voter pamphlet, one thing jumps out: the experience and knowledge of the two candidates for Washington’s 5th Congressional District. It is unfortunate that they are running against each other, as I would have no problem voting for both of them, regardless of party affiliation

Though we may not agree with everything each of the candidates say, I think we can be assured that both are the most experienced and qualified to represent us and will do an excellent job.

Mary Engel

Spokane

We need real leadership

Good leaders assess challenges and find solutions, then work to implement them. Between Molly Marshall and Al French, one of them offers solutions, while the other puts things on hold. Molly Marshall has led an effort to put in place two moratoriums that stop development in Latah Valley and is now proposing a 10-year moratorium to stop all development on the West Plains. None of these proposals will solve the housing crisis in our county.

On the other hand, Commissioner French has proposed that the city build the required infrastructure without increasing taxes. That is leadership. This proposal is the same tool the county used successfully for Liberty Lake, Kendal Yards, the West Plains and now Mead Works behind the north Costco.

We need a real leader who offers and implements real solutions. That leader is Al French.

Wendy Powell

Valleyford

We need local conservative voice

As a longtime subscriber to The Spokesman-Review, which I read online while in Germany, I was shocked and saddened to learn that Sue Lani Madsen’s weekly column has ended. Evidently, the paper is making changes to the Opinion section. But we desperately need a local, rural, conservative voice on those pages.

An urban liberal myself, I didn’t always agree with Madsen, but I definitely needed to hear her viewpoint. She was actually sensible and readable. I can’t stand Marc Theissen, and George Will isn’t much better. I just dig my liberal heels in, and quit reading, when they blather their sweeping conservative absolutes.

Madsen will continue to write for Substack, and will be active in the Braver Angels, a coalition of conservatives and liberals that actually wants to listen to one another. I wish her well and shall try to follow her online.

Dian Allison

Fürth, Germany

Children deserve respect, understanding

The efforts to exclude transgender kids from sports breaks my heart. The individuals concerned are children. They are human beings. They are already facing feelings of “otherness.” The emphasis on sports at this level should be on involvement, not competition. The lack of understanding and compassion is shameful. At the very least, establish an alternate program where everyone is welcome. Every individual should have a right to participate in public school activities. They should also have a bathroom facility that offers privacy. They need respect and understanding, as does every one of our children.

Renee Salib

Colbert