Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Monday letter to the editor

Kids deserve the best

I attended the Cheney School Board meeting Aug. 21. The final speaker spoke with such disrespect for Cheney teachers, it was both inappropriate and unproductive. Pep talks about unity in the context of disrespect have little impact. He focused on short commute times as substitutes for pay and working conditions adequate to retain the best teachers for the kids. Our schools and our teachers are located throughout the county, not just Cheney. The internal commute is irrelevant. This is not about convenience for teachers but success for students.

The district in recent years has chosen to allocate funds, which should have gone to district support of instruction, to a central administration which is both elaborate and quite competitively compensated, and to activities some characterize as fluff. Other districts put those funds into instructional activities, leaving Cheney behind and a less attractive place to work. Class sizes, caseloads and lack of instructional and student support lead to teacher burnout and the inability to give students adequate support. Having replaced one-seventh of the certificated personnel this year is not a point of pride but a warning sign that the kids are losing the help of the best teachers.

Time for significant changes to get back into a competitive position regarding both salaries and working conditions or continue to lose teachers to neighboring districts and to burnout. Does the district want to be a “destination district” or a steppingstone district” where the best leave? The kids deserve the best.

Niel Zimmerman

Cheney

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on local topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.

Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt. (Learn more.)

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form
Submit your letter here
Mail
Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201
Email
editor@spokesman.com
Fax
(509) 459-3815
Phone
(509) 459-5430

Read more about how we crafted our Letters to the Editor policy