Letters for Sept. 3, 2024

Racing needs recognition, too

Really? Whatever happened to be able to read events about different classes of racing in the surrounding areas? Last weekend out in Airway Heights, great event of drag races. Just this weekend a huge event of the “Street Outlaws” Show with both sides of the stands full of people. Events at Finley Racetrack at the Stateline weekly plus special races with several classes of cars. Do you not have any sports reporters that can cover these events? Like there used to be? Other events are covered especially since the new stadium was completed. It’s not all about soccer, concerts and comedy shows. Need some recognition of the auto racing and the people involved.

Phyllis “Boomer” Andrews

Spokane

Idaho would be a good move for Madsen

Sue Lani Madsen didn’t have an opinion with “Democrats may regret focusing on abortion in governor’s race.” She had a partisan rant. Sorry, she lives in a state that allows women to control their reproduction. Idaho would be a great move for Madsen. Doctors and nurses are leaving Idaho for fear of imprisonment for practicing reproductive healthcare for women.

Madsen’s political rant was over the power of the Washington governor not being a factor as Washington law allows doctors and nurses to practice reproductive medicine. A Republican governor could interfere in several ways using the executive power of the office. Governor Reichert could have the State Patrol investigate every miscarriage to ensure that the correct number of weeks and limits were followed. A miscarriage after 23 weeks could be an abortion that requires charges against the mother and anyone else involved. Ask Reichert to state when, in his opinion, life begins, and it won’t be at the child’s first breath.

Madsen should explain how premature million-dollar babies are funded. Certainly, not with Republican party support. Republicans don’t even want to fund school lunches or health care for poor kids.

No doubt that a Governor Reichert would use his office to punish women and children over everything associated with reproduction before and after birth.

Pete Scobby

Newport

Proposition 1 is the right thing to do

Karen Matthee is not afraid to let voters know where she stands on key issues. And she makes clear she supports Proposition 1, the ballot initiative that would create open primaries and ranked-choice voting.

She says it would take power from political parties and give it to voters, where it belongs. Voters will be able to vote for the person, not just the party. And it would mean public servants would have to listen to and serve a broader spectrum of voters.

Opponents like to make ranked choice voting look complex, but it’s not. It’s a myth propagated by the far right. As Matthee says, “You simply choose the candidate that you love, the one you like, and the one you can live with.” It’s simple, avoids costly runoff elections, and guarantees that winners are supported by the majority of all voters, not just those who vote in May.

Scott Herndon is a well-known opponent of this initiative because it threatens his ability to get himself and other people elected who have extreme agendas. Who else is worried about their ability to win a majority of votes from Bonner County voters?

Prop. 1 is the right thing to do for democracy. And candidates should be clear about where they stand on these important issues before we go to the polls. That is just one reason why I am voting for Karen Matthee for Idaho House Seat 1A on Nov. 5.

Lee Christensen

Sandpoint

Too many guns for kids

My son grew up in Spokane but lives in England now. Last week he was here to visit. When I asked him when he would be moving back to the U.S., he said “Never. Too many guns. My kids don’t know what Run, Duck, Hide is.” The recent senseless road rage murder on Argonne and the decision by a federal judge that machine guns are legal only reinforced his fears. Why would he want to bring his family home to that? Why would any of us want our kids and grandkids to live with that?

Stephen Menzel

Spokane