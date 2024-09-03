Letters for Sept. 4, 2024

Conserve water year-round

It is imperative our community conserve water, not only in the summer, but year-round. A previous letter mentioned the “proliferation of giant car washes.” These facilities use cutting-edge car wash technology” and reclaim and conserve water, preventing chemicals from being dumped into local waterways. In fact, these car wash businesses use much less water and reduce harmful run off occurring when washing a car at home.

While the Spokane River is visible to us, our water source is actually the Spokane Valley-Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer. This “invisible” reservoir is a priceless resource we must protect.

River flow reductions have occurred “for 80 years or so” as stated in a previous letter. It’s important to remember water consumption has dramatically increased over those 80 years. Outflows from Lake Coeur d’Alene are just one supplier of water to the aquifer as the aquifer covers 322 square miles in two states. The aquifer is integral to the flow of the Spokane River, and while the aquifer is unseen, increased population and development are depleting this amazing resource. River flow is a visible component in assessing the health of the aquifer.

If folks voluntarily reduce water usage by at least following city guidelines, we all benefit by supporting our precious aquifer. And we continue to enjoy the benefits the Spokane River provides our communities.

Heidi Peterson

Spokane

Electric bikes on sidewalks

The other day I saw three young boys on electric bikes, flying down the sidewalks at an estimated speed of 35 mph! This is becoming more common here in the Valley and it won’t be long before someone gets seriously hurt by these youngsters. By youngsters I’m saying probably 14- to 15-year-olds. They treat these electric bikes like motorcycles, and I’ve seen kids riding on the rear wheel at over 25 mph while riding in the street.

Maybe it’s about time the city looks into the sale of these bikes and have sellers provide a few safety guidelines. I’m not proposing new laws, just suggesting the buyers know these are not motorcycles and should be used for recreation only, not abused before someone gets run over.

Tom Hinkle

Spokane Valley

Vote for Matthee in November

I met Karen Matthee, candidate for state representative District 1, Seat A, during the primary campaign. She was clear about her reasons for running and clear-headed about plans to improve life for Idaho’s citizens. I fully support Karen in all her plans but would like to highlight two issues that affect me.

Public libraries serve everyone. Since my childhood, I have found joy in whichever library I find myself. House Bill 710 is now law, passed under the guise of making libraries “safer for children.” It presumes a problem that was not in existence. Consequently, some small libraries have closed; others have had to implement time-consuming and expensive procedures. Karen would work to undue the burden of this law.

As a woman, I am appalled at the actions of the GOP-majority Legislature, which impose a health threat to women and risk to doctors of potential financial loss and even loss of license. Such distrust of doctors and control of women does not elevate humanity: It takes all of us backwards. It’s already taken doctors to other states to practice medicine and women to go outside of Idaho for health care. Karen will work to empower physicians to save lives and the health of women.

Finally, Karen will work in a nonpartisan manner to focus on the concerns of the majority of Idaho’s citizens. Please join me by voting for Karen in the November election.

Lexie de Fremery

Sandpoint