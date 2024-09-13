Dear Kiantha: Leader feels guilt for putting own needs first

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Dear Kiantha,

I recently stepped away from a senior leadership role with a nonprofit that I co-founded. I had worked so hard for many years. So much so that I actually exhausted my mind and body.

My decision upset several of our donors who had been supporting the organization since its inception.

The organization will also have a few staff members leave as they are not in alignment with the direction the new leadership will be taking the organization. Stepping away was the right thing to do and the burnout was real, but I find that I am carrying a bit of guilt for putting my own needs in front of the needs of those my organization served.

Dear Friend,

One of the greatest tests of leadership is knowing when to step in and when to step aside to allow others to lead.

Unfortunately, for many of us, stepping aside doesn’t happen until we are exhausted and overextended. Our ego tells us the work “needs us” and that messaging is often much louder than the whisper our body and soul sends us by way of exhaustion.

A hard reality is also the acceptance that had you listened to your body, a break might have been feasible instead of a complete departure from the work.

The good news is, the organization will survive. New opportunities, staff and supporters will come and the legacy you created will thrive simply because you gave your all to establish its foundation.

Take care of yourself, rest and get ready for whatever you will lead next. Because I’m pretty certain there will be a next – that’s how true leaders roll. I am proud of you for all you have done for others and for what you are now doing for yourself.

Soul to soul,

Kiantha

Dear Kiantha can be read Fridays in The Spokesman-Review. To submit your questions, please email DearKiantha@gmail.com.