Letters for Sept. 13, 2024

Vote ‘no’ on I-2124

Sunday’s article by Amanda Sullender, “WA Cares is lifeline to those struggling to pay for long-term care,” highlights an issue that keeps me up at night. I’m in my 40s and, like many of my peers, I worry about what will happen should my wife or I need long-term care, either suddenly due to accident/illness or as we age. We don’t have kids who could help us out down the line, so if something were to happen to either of us, we would have no choice but to stop working to provide care like hundreds of thousands in Washington who are helping their loved ones at home.

I see what my aging family members in assisted living spend and saving that amount can feel insurmountable, so we plan to stay in our home if possible. Initiative 2124 would effectively destroy our state’s new long-term care benefit program that would help make that possible. Those benefits would be crucial to help cover the costs of hiring a caregiver or making our home more accessible so we can keep living at home as we age. These are things that only the wealthy have access to today. That’s why I’m voting “no” on I-2124 – and I hope you will, too.

Kelly Warner

Spokane

Funding story ignores national debt

“Spokane International Airport gets $18 million from Biden administration,” screams the headline in the Tuesday Spokesman-Review. Where did the Biden administration get the money? Was it your taxes or was it borrowed in your children’s and your grandchildren’s names?

Sen. Maria Cantwell was quoted with upbeat comments about the funding, no mention of our national debt. Sen. Patty Murray has been in office since 1993, Cantwell since 2001. With Congress “holding the purse strings” of government spending, these two have overseen the coming collapse of our currency. Since 2002, our national debt has gone from $6.2 trillion to over $35 trillion and adding $1 trillion about every 100 days now.

I wonder if they take out credit cards in their grandchildren’s names and max them out? Never mind, they already have.

Rich Zywiak

Spokane

Many reasons for this national crisis

Thank you, Jakki Adams (“Compassionate Addiction Treatment in Chief Garry Park,” Sept. 11), for bringing compassion into the discussion regarding homelessness in Spokane. Homelessness, like any systemic problem, is rarely solved at the level that it is being experienced. This is a national crisis and requires all of us to be involved. Making it a crime and arresting people sleeping outdoors is not going to make the problem go away. We need to create political will on behalf of our state and national governments to help local citizens, business owners and local governments solve the many reasons for homelessness. We all have a responsibility in helping business owners and people that are homeless by voting for congressional representatives and state representatives that care about people dropped into poverty. I urge you to go to campaign events and find out what candidates care about and why they want to enter public service. And then vote.

We visit Spokane often, and all of our grandchildren live here. I have seen and experienced some of the issues affecting businesses and I feel sorry for businesses. But I also care for people that have been driven into poverty for many different reasons. Assuming that illegal drugs are the main cause of homelessness is just plain false.

Andy Clarke

Gig Harbor, Washington

Snake lurks in grass

Washingtonians have two choices for governor this year. One is a demonic viper boa snake, the other a garter snake. This was proven in the recent debate.

Ferguson set a trap for Reichert, and Reichert lazily glided right into the clutches of the smooth-talking boa. Ferguson’s strategy: Put the squeeze on Reichert until he gives you what you want! Ferguson refused to let up on his constant Trump squeezes. Garter snake Reichert finally succumbed. He admitted he is “not a Trump supporter.” Bingo!

Reichert just lost a measurable number of votes.

Ferguson slimes his smooth rhetoric right to the polls. Demonic goal accomplished.

Morna Gilbert

Spokane

The world is changing

A “celebrity chef” is closing his restaurant and blaming it on crime. While that seems to be a problem, there are many more factors. I stopped going downtown years ago because of the way the city’s parking folks treat people.

More important, the pandemic changed things. People use food delivery services or takeout. A whole lot of people have decided that paying a surcharge to go to a place with a “celebrity” just isn’t worth it.

Yes, the city needs to do better with crime downtown, but restaurant owners need to also take a look in the mirror and realize they have to change because of the way the world has changed.

David Teich

Spokane Valley

Support for District 6 candidates

As president of the Idaho Democratic Women’s Caucus, I am proud to declare our support for Julia Parker for state Senate, Trish Carter-Goodheart and Kathy Dawes for the state House of Representatives. Each of these candidates offer a strong commitment to serving her community.

We wholeheartedly endorse Parker, a seasoned nurse and elder care leader. She has extensive experience in healthcare and a proven track record of sensible leadership. She knows how to work with others from various backgrounds to improve her community. We strongly encourage you to vote for Julia Parker for Senate.

We are equally enthusiastic about endorsing Carter-Goodheart, a dedicated child safety and well-being advocate and member of the Nez Perce Tribe. Her commitment to promoting the welfare of children and her advocacy for indigenous rights brings a much-needed fresh perspective. Vote for Trish Carter-Goodheart for representative at the polls.

Finally, we support Dawes, who is a former eighth-grade science teacher and community volunteer. Her passion for education will help her advocate for policies that support local families and teachers alike. Kathy is dedicated, knowledgeable and ready to bring her commitment to learning and community service to the legislative arena. Let’s get Dawes for representative elected!

We are confident that Parker for Senate, Carter-Goodheart and Dawes for the House of Representatives will each bring their passion, expertise and unwavering commitment to public service for Idaho’s District 6. We urge you to support these outstanding candidates in the upcoming election.

Gini Ballou

Shoshone, Idaho

Keep America beautiful

I often walk the trails and neighborhood in the Spokane area, and I am puzzled, disappointed and disgusted at the huge amount of trash and garbage I encounter. I remember when there were “Keep America Beautiful” signs and public service messages on TV and radio. “Do Not Litter” warnings and threats of fines were along the highways.

I taught my children these rules, and they did the same with theirs. What has happened? Apparently, that is passé now. While talking to a friend with a similar feeling, we realized that the younger generations don’t use TV, radio or newspapers, so these messages aren’t seen or heard. They use social media as their sources for information, and those reminders to take social responsibility are absent from their lives. We agreed that the FCC, which has oversight of social media, should require a certain amount of time be devoted to encouraging social responsibility for the good of all people and our environment.

There’s an old saying that animals don’t dirty their own nests. Why do humans dirty theirs? Let’s change that and “Keep America Beautiful.”

Jan Herman

Spokane Valley