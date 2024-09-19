Letters for Sept.19, 2024

Ferguson shouldn’t judge

In the gubernatorial debate this week, Republican Dave Reichert stated he is not voting for Donald Trump for president.

I am embarrassed the Democratic nominee for governor, Bob Ferguson, chose to respond to this statement by laughing.

It was reminiscent of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 calling all Trump voters “a basket of deplorables.” Neither Clinton nor Ferguson has the right to judge.

I’m voting for Reichert. I hope he wins.

Hope Roszell

Spokane

Vote yes for Prop 1

As a lifelong registered Republican, I am in total support of Proposition 1. Proposition 1 will help bring moderation to politics in Idaho rather than the extremist politics we have been seeing.

In recent years, the Idaho Legislature has battled over culture war issues brought here from out-of-state interests who want to bring their battles here to Idaho.

In the past several years, the Idaho Legislature has passed numerous pieces of legislation under the guise of election integrity when not one case of Idaho voter fraud could be found or proven. The Legislature also banned Critical Race Theory even though no one was teaching it.

We need to stop the culture wars and solve real Idaho problems. Proposition 1 will do that. Proposition 1 will also give 270,000 independent Idaho citizen voters a say in Idaho politics.

Please join me along with former Idaho Gov. Butch Otter, former Idaho House Speaker Bruce Newcomb and former Attorney General and Idaho State Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones in supporting Proposition 1, in addition to the more than 94,000 Idahoans who signed the Open Primary petition.

Blair Moncur

Idaho Falls

Vote for Dawes for Idaho

“Looking out for the Common Good” used to be a value that public officials aspired to, and that the public expected. Now it is rarely heard or used and yet, is a phrase that aptly describes Kathy Dawes’ long-standing commitment to her community, to public education, and to the citizens of Idaho. Kathy is running for the House Seat B currently held by Brandon Mitchell.

As a retired educator, I have long known and admired Kathy for her deep love of learning and teaching as an eighth-grade public school science teacher and as a tireless community volunteer, always devoted to the welfare of those around her. She speaks her mind in a thoughtful but forthright way and is well-informed about a host of issues that Idahoans care about, such as the value of well-funded public education and women’s reproductive rights.

She is committed to the idea that listening and bringing people together is the best way to bridge our current political divide. To that end, she has recently completed training to be a moderator for Braver Angels, an organization that promotes civil conversations that lead to finding common ground for solving problems in Idaho, such as affordable housing and access to health care. This is a set of skills we badly need in the Idaho House of Representatives.

Please join me in voting for Kathy Dawes to represent us in the Idaho House of Representatives (Seat B).

Kathy Pitman

Moscow, Idaho

Use turn signals in roundabouts

Nice to see so many new cars on the road now, but it appears that to keep the prices somewhat under control the makers have deleted the turn signals. Every roundabout I have gone through, there are no turn signals – one must wait to see what the other driver is going to do before taking any action. Maybe an aftermarket business that sells and installs turn signals is in the future.

Dan Petruso

Spokane Valley