Dear Kiantha: Neighbor seeks best way to welcome newcomers

Dear Kiantha,

A family that appears to be new to the U.S. just moved into my north Spokane neighborhood. I’d love to be a welcoming and helpful neighbor but could use some help. Can you please connect me to local organizations that can offer support to my neighbors as they transition into their new home?

I’d also appreciate any info you might have about resources for learning more about how to be a good neighbor and friend to folks who don’t speak English and are from other countries.

Dear Friend,

I am so proud of the human you are. Kudos to you for wanting to be intentional, compassionate and mindful in how you engage with community members who are from other cultures.

There are several small but mighty organizations that support immigrant and refugee communities in the Inland Northwest. One of my favorites is Manzanita House, a local nonprofit with a scrappy staff of 22. Those staff members join immigrants and refugees along their journey of establishing roots and thriving in new communities. They help them learn to navigate a new culture and way of being.

Manzanita House is rooted in welcome and devoted to creating a space where all immigrants have a place at the table to participate freely and fully in community.

You are now a part of the welcoming process, just by way of being a good neighbor to this family. You will become a positive part of this family’s story. Let’s hope you can be one of the many neighbors who takes the time to get to know them by name. You represent belonging.

Getting to know and understand your new neighbor’s culture and family dynamics is essential. Looking for opportunities to respectfully support their journey can be both educational and exciting. I imagine you will find that you have many things in common. Our hearts and souls speak the same language, so don’t let a language barrier make you shy away from interacting with your new neighbors.

To learn more about the soulful work of Manzanita House, check out their website at manzanitahousespokane.org. Jump in with both feet and let neighborly love lead you to connection.

If you happen to be free this weekend, Manzanita House is having a garden party in support of the immigrant and refugee families they serve. Consider joining them for an evening of music, stories and connection.

Soul to soul,

Kiantha

