Letters for Sept. 26, 2024

Please re-elect Judge Fennessy

I am a retired Superior Court judge. For the last six years I was on the bench, Judge Tim Fennessy was a colleague.

I have read that Judge Fennessy’s opponent in this year’s election believes he is a voice for change through his advocacy for technology in the courts. Spokane Superior Court uses technology every day in the court. All of the judges support this use. To suggest the values of the court is otherwise is simply wrong.

Andrew Van Winkle works for the Court of Appeals, a state-funded entity, and that court has been the beneficiary of state monies for technology. Superior Court is funded by local government. The court operates within budget constraints in a collaborative fashion with the county. The judges and court administration continue to be a voice at the budget table in seeking ongoing funding for technology.

One other point needs to be made. Requiring lawyers and parties before the court to provide written copies of motions in certain cases does not delay the litigation process or create barriers to resolution of cases. Van Winkle is simply misinformed on this point.

If we wish to continue to improve access to the courts and reduce delays in the courts, then the answer is more judicial resources, such as adding law clerks and additional judges to the bench.

I know Judge Fennessy as a hard-working, honest person who cares about the court and our community. Please join me in voting to re-elect Judge Timothy Fennessy.

Harold Clarke lll

Spokane

Matthee’s concerns are your concerns

I worked side by side with Karen Matthee, candidate for state representative against Mark Sauter, for the past 10 months. She inspires me every day because of her commitment to help make lives better for all Idahoans. Karen has knocked on 1,500-plus doors and through those conversations she has learned what our community cares about.

Karen hears stories about high property taxes and schools closing in Priest Lake where that school is the hub of the community. She hears about women waiting more than three months to see a gynecologist in Coeur d’Alene because Sandpoint has lost all of our OB-GYNs.

Karen has made your concerns her concerns. Her website lists permanent solutions to these key issues. Karen Matthee is a fighter, and she is already fighting to fix things that are clearly broken.

One example is the time she invited Dr. Stacey Good, chief medical officer for Bonner General Health, to talk to the public about the future of labor and delivery at the hospital, women’s health services and the challenges faced by Idaho’s doctors and rural hospitals. Karen spends time speaking with practitioners about how the new laws are negatively impacting patients.

In contrast, her opponent voted for three new laws that criminalize doctors for practicing best standard of care. This is no way to bring back our doctors.

If you want a fighter in your corner who is committed to finding permanent solutions, join me in voting for Karen Matthee on Nov. 5, kmattheeforidaho.com.

Linda Larson

Sandpoint

Vote Dawes for Idaho freedom

Brandon Mitchell uses the slogan “freedom counts.” However, he must mean counting down, as he has voted to subtract Idahoans’ freedoms many times.

He voted to subtract from the freedom to read for many children as well as the rights of parents to freely choose books for their children at public and school libraries (HB710). This law also reduces local control by library boards. He voted for several bills to subtract from the right of women to make reproductive decisions about their own bodies. He voted to subtract voting rights (HB340, 2023 and HB599, 2024). He also voted to subtract from the constitutional right of citizens to bring initiatives to a ballot (2023: S1110, SJR101, 2024:H652, S1377). And, in my experience, he doesn’t respond to those in his district that ask him to vote differently than his party commands.

Kathy Dawes would work to add back Idahoans’ rights. Dawes believes Idahoans should have the freedom to read and decide what their children read, make decisions about their own health, exercise their right to vote, and propose citizen initiatives. She also has been part of Braver Angels, an effort to bring Idahoans together rather than use divisive issues to split us apart. I’ve had enough of legislators subtracting our rights while using the word freedom deceptively. I think it is time to elect people who add, like Kathy Dawes to the Idaho House. Vote Dawes, House Seat 6B.

Diane Prorak

Moscow, Idaho