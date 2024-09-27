Letters for Friday, Sept. 27, 2024

Conroy is the positive step

Several weeks ago, I had the opportunity to meet Carmela Conroy at a neighborhood coffee shop. I took the opportunity to introduce myself and talk to her about the upcoming election for the 5th Congressional District that she is running for. I found her to be very genuine and forthcoming in our conversation. I had read her bio that covers her vast experiences and was impressed how approachable she was and equally qualified.

It’s time for a change in the 5th Congressional District after 20 years of conservative Republican representation. Mr. Baumgartner will just be the same as outgoing congresswomen McMorris-Rodgers. Baumgartner talks about issues that Donald Trump and most Republicans repeat over and over. Much of their so-called issues are based on falsehoods and scare tactics.

We are in the midst of a serious politically divided country, and it’s time to start trying to mend this rift. Electing Conroy would be a positive step in setting a new tone in politics. Ms. Conroy is extremely qualified and will be an excellent congresswoman representing our 5th Congressional District.

Chris Powell

Spokane

Let’s elect Steve Johnson

Remember when 8,219 North Idahoans voted Scott Herndon out of office in the May primary? Fifty-two percent of District 1 voters sent a message to Herndon that he was out of touch with his constituents and their values. Why would we expect any different representation from a Herndon-endorsed county commissioner candidate? I’m speaking here of candidate Brian Domke. If a majority of voters voted for change in May, why vote for more of the same Herndon-esque representation in November?

I’ve known Domke’s opponent, Steve Johnson, for years. He is a farmer, a builder, a former teacher, a father of four, and one of the most humble, down-to-earth people I’ve ever met. He is the type of person that always replies to your emails, texts and calls. His values reflect a love and respect of the rural life: responsible growth, individual freedoms and financial accountability – just to name a few. Be it his career experience, profound volunteer work, or his personal authenticity, I know of no person more fit for the County Commissioner seat than Steve.

Let’s get the Board of County Commissioners back on track – let’s elect Steve Johnson.

Emma Stanford

Sandpoint

Newhouse voted his conscience

I encourage you to not let Dan Newhouse’s single vote on impeachment weigh more than his daily contribution over the years leading the charge advocating for rural policy issues.

He voted his conscience. Have we not all done that a time or two?

Don’t throw one of the most effective U.S. representatives out with the dishwater. Listen to your conscience. Vote for who you know can best serve rural America.

As a conservative champion for rural communities at home and in Congress, Dan Newhouse has proven he has what it takes to get the job done right.

The Western Caucus, advocating for rural policy issues throughout the West and beyond, is a premiere organization in the U.S. House of Representatives.

They are working to encourage responsible resource development and energy independence, unlock public lands and meet the multiple-use mandate, protect communities from wildfires by advancing active management of forests, supporting the water infrastructure that makes our way of life possible across the West, and empowering our nation’s farmers, ranchers and agriculture industry to continue to grow the food that feeds the world.

The Western Caucus membership is 113 U.S. representatives. These are Rep. Newhouse’s peers. And who is the elected chairman of the Western Caucus the past two years? It is Dan Newhouse. Among his peers, he has strong leadership skills and great respect. Should we not think likewise when we have the opportunity? Vote for Dan Newhouse for U.S. House of Representatives, 4th Congressional District, Washington.

John Miller

Goldendale, Washington