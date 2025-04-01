Letters for April 1

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

People need help now

In a March 22 guest opinion column about rent stabilization, the authors argued that the solution to our housing problem is to increase the supply of housing. I agree, but rent stabilization is still an important part of a comprehensive solution.

The fact is, increasing supply is a long-term solution. People need help now.

The rent stabilization bill being considered in the Washington Legislature would set a commonsense guideline that landlords may not raise rent over 7% in a single year. This would bring immediate relief to tenants – especially low -income and fixed -income tenants – who struggle to adapt to sudden rent increases, and it would allow tenants of all income levels to better plan their financial futures.

I recently made acquaintance with Suzy, a special needs older gal, standing on the corner of Third and Browne a few months ago on my way to church. She informed me she was priced out of her low -rent apartment and was staying at the House of Charity. I still wave and say hello to her as I pass by, feeling disappointed knowing there is not much I can do but perhaps write a letter and encourage state Reps. Natasha Hill and Timm Ormsby and state Sen. Marcus Riccelli to continue advancing legislation like HB 1217/SB 5222 that will help people like Suzy.

I hope the Legislature acts on this bill this year, because relief can’t come soon enough.

Jim Young

Spokane

Something we can agree upon

While my previous letters show disagreement on many things with the large proportion of reactionaries out here, I’ve found something I feel we can all agree is correct. The Legislature’s waffling on the North Spokane Corridor is nonsense.

I know most of the weight of the state’s population is around the Sound. That’s why the extension has been postponed for decades. It’s far past due. There’s no rational reason to not highly prioritize this over plenty of West Side construction I’m sure they’re protecting.

This should be a top state priority. As much as I’m someone wanting people to drive less, this extension and connection to 90 needs to be completed. No more excuses.

David Teich

Spokane

Thorpe trust land transfer

After reading the March 27 article, “Conservationists make another last-ditch effort to halt transfer of Thorpe Road woodland to developer,” it seems clear that the Washington Board of Natural Resources should step back and make sure they make the best decision with all the information about how to transfer or exchange the Thorpe property.

The Spokane City Council passed a resolution asking DNR to do just that on Dec. 4, but the agency did not listen and rushed to approve the transfer of the property on Jan. 7 to a developer instead of pursuing a Trust Land Transfer to the city of Spokane Parks Department that was approved earlier by the agency through a transparent process.

The agency also ignored 25 local Spokane residents who testified at a public hearing in favor of the Trust Land Transfer option on Dec. 4. Not a single person testified in favor of selling off the land for development. In addition, more than 90 conservation, recreation, wildlife organizations and local Spokane businesses and elected officials, like me, have expressed their support for the transfer option.

As a public servant, I am always looking for a win-win opportunity. The Spokane Trust Land Transfer option is just that for trust beneficiaries, DNR and the city of Spokane and its residents. But to do that, BNR will need to exercise the termination clause in the existing transfer agreement at their upcoming board meeting April 1 before it expires five days later.

Lili Navarrete

Spokane