Letters for April 2

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Protect higher education

Colleges and universities provide opportunities to learn in many subject areas, which enrich lives and may lead to interesting careers. Learning occurs in classrooms, online, field trips, internships and study abroad programs. Attending universities gives students opportunities to meet people from other parts of our country, and other countries, as well as people of different ages and experiences. Friendships and connections develop between students, and when international students return to their home countries they may become leaders in their fields of study, or even become heads of governments. This amazing exposure to ideas, people and the world broadens and enlightens everyone.

With the new administration, many opportunities are being curtailed. The Department of Education lost half its staff and may be disbanded. Meanwhile, student loans have been shifted to another agency. Universities are being censored and regulated with threats to withdraw funding if they don’t comply. The DEI admissions and programs are being dismantled. Some students and faculty are in the process of being deported because they protest and speak out. Research funds are being withdrawn as well, reducing the contributions that benefit the economy and health of our country. Presently, the United States leads cutting-edge research in many fields.

EWU and Whitman College are two of 60 universities being investigated by the Department of Education, while funding of WSU research projects is in jeopardy.

Targeting universities may limit educational opportunities for all, result in fewer international students and staff, and adversely affect our country. Contact Rep. Baumgartner and urge him to support and protect our colleges and universities.

Nancy Street

Cheney

Thank you, congratulations to deserving Morris

Thank you for Friday’s article about Isaac Morris’ selection for the prestigious Henry O. Flipper Award at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. Like the former Cadet for whom the award was established, Morris has displayed uncommon resilience and grit in dealing with tragedy and grief in a manner that is courageous, exemplary and inspiring.

I simply wish to express gratitude to Morris, shine light on this outstanding young man, and let him know we will always be here to support him and his family. Additionally, I thank him in advance for what he will soon be doing when he raises his right hand in taking the oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the of the United States, against all enemies, foreign and domestic, as an Army officer next month at West Point. As such, he will lead soldiers in the greatest and most lethal military in the history of the world as it has been for many decades. He will join many from here who have nobly represented us for years – Lucas Fazzari, Mia Padon, Holland Pratt, Konner Freudenthal, Tanner Traugutt, Emma Arbanas, Ned McEwen, Collin Grosse, Madison Hovren, Andrew Zhang, Anne McClain, Oaken Ewens, and others who graduated from West Point, Annapolis, the Air Force Academy and Merchant Marine Academy.

We can sleep soundly knowing they will continue to protect us as committed, competent, leaders of character in our vital, national interests. Thank you, all, and your loved ones.

Alan D. Westfield

Spokane

Residents deserve clean city, too

I think the efforts by the city of Spokane, WSDOT, any entity or any organization to clean up the city for the NCAA Tournament is wonderful and a chance for the city and region to shine, yet I am left scratching my head as to why this effort and desire to clean up our community is not extended to the other 51 weeks of the year. Certainly, the people of Spokane and surrounding communities would love to walk downtown or through Riverfront Park at any time of the year and see its beauty through pride of ownership from our elected, employed or funded city staff.

I think we can do better than just hiding the unmentionables under the bed before the guests come to our home. Maybe we should focus on why the problems exist to begin with. Big cities have big problems that require bigger solutions and even larger ideas how to solve them.

Let’s start with pride of ownership in our communities. Whether this starts with paid or funded individuals who work for our cities, county or state, or just ourselves walking by it. I for one would love to stroll in the daisies rather than avoid puddles of human waste or kick syringes 51 weeks a year.

Brian Miat

Spokane