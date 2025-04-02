Spokane’s Kitty Cantina: Sip, Snack, and Snuggle with Adoptable Cats

Spokane’s Kitty Cantina makes it easy to enjoy cats

I’m a big fan of local programs that allow people to connect with dogs and help them find fur-ever homes. Our area has many shelters, rescue programs, and other pet-focused charities and businesses that make it easy for people to discover and befriend fellow dogs.

I’ll also confess that I’m fine with cats, something that not every dog will admit. OK, I probably don’t love every cat. But I do love when people focus on finding them good homes!

One of the recent businesses I learned about is the Kitty Cantina, Spokane’s Cat Café. At 6704 N. Nevada, it offers visitors the chance to come by, play with cats, and eat and drink tasty food. If someone enjoys a particular cat, the Kitty Cantina staff is happy to arrange an adoption. But it’s also OK to come in just for pets and cuddles.

Justyn and Tori Cozza opened the location just over five years ago and since then have been able to find homes for 2,039 cats. The café is affiliated with SpokAnimal CARE, which regularly provides cats of all ages.

“Our original goal was to have 100 adopted a year,” Justyn said.

Nearly nine years ago, Justyn was looking for an idea for a small business and was leaning toward some kind of bar or restaurant. After the family visited a cat café in Oregon, he realized that the concept could work well here.

“I fell in love with the idea – this was exactly what we wanted to do,” he said. He grew up around cats, his family used to foster them, and he knew how to take care of them.

The location includes a dining area and the Kitty Lounge. Only a few guests are allowed in the lounge at any time, and appointments must be scheduled. No reservations are needed for the café area.

Justyn said this policy helps keep the number of people in the Kitty Room low and the kitties calm. Allowing anyone to access this area anytime could make it crowded and overwhelming.

“We want to make sure things stay safe for the cats and for our guests,” he said.

The kitty room is open to ages 8 and above. He’s sure that most little kids will do fine but doesn’t want to take the chance of accidental injuries to kitties or to children.

Visitors can find food and drinks including sandwiches, coffee, and smoothies, often with clever cat names.

Regular visitors can accrue “Loyalty Purrs,” which are credits that can be redeemed for food, merchandise, or sponsorship of a senior cat. Sponsorship can include adoption fees or vet fees.

The kitty room recently was given a renovation, which Justyn said will make it safer for the cats as well as give them new areas to explore.

Inventory of cats is a little low as of late March, but based on past years, the number will pick up quickly going into May and June.

Running the café has been challenging but rewarding, especially in the last few years.

“Spokane really has a strong business community,” he said. “Everyone has each other’s back. But it’s important to be prepared for whatever happens and be ready to roll with it.”

Justyn said people should watch the café’s Facebook or Instagram page for information about food/drink specials or other promotions.

Learn more at https://kittycantina.com/



Do you know of any interesting pet-focused businesses in the community? We’d be happy to give them a howl-out or two!



Are there any interesting businesses for cats, or dogs you want to learn more about?