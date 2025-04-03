Letters for April 3

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Idaho Legislature misses mark with ‘traditional’ definition

The Idaho House on Tuesday approved the establishment of Traditional Family Values Month, in a similar resolution to one passed in the Senate in February.

Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, sponsored House Concurrent Resolution 18, which designates Mother’s Day through Father’s Day as Traditional Families Month – highlighting two-parent households with a mother, father and biological children.

“It’s simply another celebration of an aspect of society that really should be honored on a more consistent basis,” Alfieri said.

I am appalled by this language. There is nothing “simple” about it. “Biological children” – really? So, a married couple who adopted their children couldn’t celebrate this? What about the couple who used a surrogate to carry their child? And let’s not forget the same-sex marriages with children or the single mother who didn’t want the biological father involved so she chose to raise the child by herself? No man in the house.

And what’s next? Biracial couples or couples with biracial children won’t be allowed to “celebrate” this month because theirs isn’t a “traditional” family?

Good heavens! Only the most outrageously judgmental people would feel entitled to decide what a “traditional” family is.

I am truly appalled – but when I think about it, this is Idaho, after all, so I shouldn’t be surprised after 80-some years. But, oh, dear, this truly is a new low, even for Idaho.

Helen Newton

Sandpoint

Our representative needs to respond

The incompetence of our Washignton 5th District representative to Congress, Michael Baumgartner, is blowing me away. But then, I’ve only given him nine attempts to answer my question. His website requires detailed info – even for constituents. Every time I choose “other issues” for the subject. I received the same form letter three times: He “fights for Eastern WA – its values, its people,” then it says to get his newsletter. I have been.

He conveniently inherited the newsletter email list from his predecessor. Constituents can’t reply to these form emails. I have said that I have attachments to send. They don’t allow attachments. And don’t allow responses to the emails he (his staff) sends.

The cake was taken last week, with a response saying that I had contacted him about “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.” I did not.

I have been paying into Social Security since I was 12, almost 58 years ago. According to SS website, it takes 30 days for SS to begin after application. My case is easy because most of my earnings were 30 years ago. I have been waiting for more than 64 days.

Baumgartner tried to hold a town hall in Spokane. It was on national news because constituents shouted back.

I have a friend in Seattle who contacted their (Democratic) representative to help with federal paperwork. Wow! What a difference in response.

Will any GOPs stand up to incompetence?

Mary Minton

Clarkston

Civic’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ production stands out

I taught Shakespeare at Eastern Washington University for many years, continue to publish books and articles on the subject, and have attended many performances throughout the world. The current production of “Romeo and Juliet” at the Spokane Civic Theatre is among the best I have seen. The set design displays an imaginative understanding of the play’s artistic intentions. The action on stage shows a realistic understanding by the directors of the thematic goals. And the actors delivered their lines accurately, understandably and with appropriate passion. It’s a production that gives real life to the value of human love.

Grant W. Smith

Cheney