Letter for April 7

Let’s combat excessive screen time

Excessive screen time is impacting the mental, physical and social health of Spokane’s youths. While digital connectivity has its positives, social media increasingly contributes to anxiety, depression and unrealistic self-image among teens.

A generation ago, Spokane’s neighborhoods were alive with the sounds of children playing tag, biking until sundown, and enjoying the unstructured joy of playing outside. Today, those same streets are eerily quiet, as screens dominate our youth’s lives. Internet addiction has become a pressing public health issue, transitioning from staying connected with friends to being unable to disconnect. This dependence on artificial sources of dopamine and serotonin exacerbates mental health struggles and increases physical health risks, such as obesity and cardiovascular issues.

Spending time online has positive aspects, but the balance has tipped too far. The urgency to reclaim childhood is clear – for kids born after 2010 to know nostalgia rooted in climbing trees rather than scrolling through feeds.

Community-driven solutions could tip the scales back toward healthier habits.

Public parks could host family-friendly events promoting outdoor play, while schools implement screen-free programs to encourage creativity and interaction. Local organizations might provide workshops on managing screen time effectively, and a citywide campaign could celebrate “unplugged days,” urging families to disconnect together and rediscover the joy of shared moments. By fostering healthier habits and meaningful connections, Spokane can ensure a happier future for its youth.

Annika Ragan

Spokane