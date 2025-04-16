Letters for April 16

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Baumgartner’s committee remains silent

Rep. Baumgartner often describes himself as an “Article 1 guy,” meaning he stands up for the constitutional role of Congress in spending and other matters. His House Judiciary Committee is investigating our state’s attorney general concerning this state’s sanctuary policies. While this concern is important, his committee remains silent on other more vital matters, like tariffs, for instance, which will affect every single one of his constituents.

Tariffs are supposed to be set by Congress except in cases of national emergency, which is how the current administration is justifying its current policies. If he and his committee were really concerned about the well-being of the country and of the 5th District which elected him, he’d be demanding the administration come before Congress to explain why there is a national emergency. That is what a real “Article 1 guy” would do.

Thomas D. Drake

Addy, Washington

Baumgartner should refocus

With all of the devastating events taking place within our government today, I’d like to know why our representative, Michael Baumgartner, is focusing on sports legislation. If we were experiencing a typical presidency, instead of one that seems intent on destroying the country and the American people, I’d think it was fine to focus his attention on sports legislation.

However, wouldn’t it be better if he focused his attention on helping to stop the destruction of the government? In doing so, he could actually help his constituents, who, from the amount of people who showed up at the recent Hands Off demonstration, are seriously worried about the potential loss of their country. Does Michael Baumgartner think that what is happening in our country is a joke? Does he not believe that his constituents are scared and worried? It doesn’t seem so.

Carrie Cadenas

Spokane

Trump’s latest orders violate state sovereignty

Many Washingtonians are understandably skeptical of climate policies that feel imposed or disconnected from daily life. Why add costs now, amid inflation, housing challenges, and economic uncertainty? Shouldn’t we solve those first?

These concerns are real but they misframe the issue. Climate action isn’t a luxury. It’s essential. Rural and urban communities alike depend on stable seasons and clean water for farming, forestry and fisheries. Yet warming rivers, worsening droughts and longer fire seasons are already threatening those foundations.

Washington’s cap-and-invest program responds to these risks. It limits pollution, reinvests in local resilience and funds cleaner infrastructure. It sets a clear market framework, allowing businesses to find cost-effective solutions while incentivizing innovation.

That’s why the Trump administration’s move to block state-led climate action is so dangerous. It undermines innovation, ignores risk, and punishes states taking responsibility, while those most vulnerable bear the costs of delay.

When voters rejected Initiative 2117 in 2024, they chose pragmatism over ideology. They acted not out of partisanship, but stewardship. Washington has a plan–and the right to pursue it. The federal government should respect that right. In charting our own course, we are choosing leadership – and the future.

Mike Johnson

Wilbur, Washington

‘Bunnybear’ book teaches good lessons

This is in regard to a letter written by Sherry Hartford a few weeks ago. I just ordered this wonderful, gentle book from my library and am sorry that Sherry either didn’t read the whole story or maybe didn’t understand.

“Bunnybear” is the story of a little bear who just felt alone and didn’t fit in. According to Sherry, her contention was that the book gave permission for this cute bear to leave his home. I don’t think that’s what the purpose of the book is.

Bunnybear just wanted to “be free and light and happy like a bunny,” but he just didn’t fit in. He went wandering to find where he belonged. His search finally led him to meeting Grizzlybun, a little bunny who felt like he was part bear. They realized that they were just looking for their place in the world. They realized that “You just look one way on the outside and feel another way on the inside.”

And that’s OK, and they became carefree, happy friends. Then both their parents were so happy that their children had found their way. To celebrate they decided to throw a party for all their animal friends, and they all felt like they belonged.

I hope and pray that we all, as parents, can accept that our children are unique individuals and with support – these precious children can discover their own talents, skills and joys and become who they really are. Let’s celebrate diversity!

Mary Naber

Spokane