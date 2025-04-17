Letters for April 17

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Baumgartner focuses on wrong issue

Michael Baumgartner’s Restore College Sports Act is a problem.

First, why is this his top priority? Not taxes, inflation, government services, foreign policy or any of the other issues that affect hundreds of millions of us, but taking control of a system involving roughly half a million college kids?

Second, it contains many provisions which are contrary to his previously stated policies. “The Federal government is too big,” yet we should add another federal commission. “The free market should rule,” but coaches’ salaries should be limited. NIL money should be evenly divided among all players, but rewards should be based upon merit, and wealth inequality isn’t a problem in our country, and we shouldn’t tax the rich.

Third, if we are really concerned about students, let’s be concerned about all students and discuss the cost of attending college, the need for technical schools and programs, student loans, freedom of speech and teaching the full – sometimes ugly – history of the United States.

I am a fan of college sports and agree that NIL and money in college sports is an issue, but it shouldn’t take priority over everything else.

Ellen Clark

Spokane

Some perspective for anyone unhappy with Rep. Baumgartner

So many letters printed in Saturday’s paper were people unhappy with Rep. Baumgartner.

Lisa Bessen wrote that “5,000-plus” showed up to the BA Clark Park protest and stated that “Baumgartner thinks that those 5,000 people are “lunatics” and aren’t representative of his district. He’s wrong.”

Let me offer some perspective.

As of 2023, the population of the 5th Congressional District was 788,598. The 5,000 protesters are less than 1% of the district population and certainly not representative of “his district,” so she’s wrong.

With respect to Dr. Pam Kohlmeier’s assertion that “thousands attended Spokane’s ‘Hands Off’ rally protesting federal cuts …” the percentage slips even lower. So, let’s not assign significance where none is warranted. Less than 1% is not a significant number.

Dr. Kohlmeier also stated “Mr. Baumgartner … you were elected to serve us and our democracy”. Here’s another nifty little fact: America is a democratic republic, not a democracy. You will not find the word democracy in either the Declaration of Independence or the United States Constitution.

I am amused by all the “Chicken Littles” and their unquantifiable concerns and fears stated as facts. I get it, the gravy train is ending and that is upsetting to the those who rely on the gravy. Only the left protests, only the left throws tantrums. I would encourage those who oppose the Republican agenda to pace themselves. You have a long, long way to go.

Jeffrey Davis

Spokane Valley

Baumgartner fails to define himself

I’m compelled to join scores of constituents who are disillusioned with 5th District Rep. Michael Baumgartner. Stephen Brown’s April 12 letter, which references Baumgartner’s tendency to use slang and insider jargon, struck a chord.

Our congressman throws the word “woke” around as an amorphous pejorative, ostensibly to identify with supporters who communicate similarly. In my view, Baumgartner’s communication style does not reflect the level of maturity one would expect from a statesman.

Initially, I gave him credit for town halls where he educated the public on the legislative process, for his resolve to “turn down the political temperature and focus on actual policy and policymaking” and for his commitment to the furtherance of our “democratic republic” as was expressed on his campaign website.

Now that the honeymoon is over, Baumgartner contents himself with dabbling around the edges on issues that may contain scant positive elements but that will have a negligible impact on our republic’s trajectory. Some citizens take joy in viewing our current path as culminating in a glorious theocratic utopia. Others fear we are heading toward a grim, sectarian dystopia. It’s unclear to me what constitutes Baumgartner’s overarching vision for the country.

What is clear to me is a desperate attempt on his part to carefully thread his way around anything that might possibly upset his career track. Like his predecessor, he runs the risk of being a mere footnote in history because of a failure to define himself.

Tom Elstrom

Waitsburg, Washington

How Baumgartner responds to chaos

Here’s a sampling of headlines from just the past two weeks:

•“Widespread layoffs, purge of leadership under way at U.S. Health Agencies.”

•“Education cuts come for HeadStart.”

•“U.S. jobless claims rise to highest since 2021.”

•“Social Security website crashes as DOGE demands cuts to staff.”

•“Stocks continue to plunge amid Trump tariffs.”

And then there is this: “Baumgartner proposes big changes to college sports with new bill.”

So, with all of the chaos and uncertainty perpetrated by the Trump administration, Baumgartner’s focus is on college sports?

Wow! Really?

Nancy Fisher

Spokane Valley