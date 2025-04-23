Letters for April 23

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Baumgartner’s bill offers hope

I am grateful for Rep. Michael Baumgartner’s introduction of a House bill to address the sad state of college athletics. The recent NCAA playoffs demonstrate the love this community has for its sports life. From championships at the high school, college and professional levels, our culture of scholar-athletes is celebrated throughout the year.

Through his bill, Rep. Baumgartner is challenging the NCAA stranglehold on college sports. The elevation of select athletes by wealthy schools to professional status threatens open competition.

Athletes deserve the protection and appreciation of their schools. Let’s hope Rep. Baumgartner and his supporters will find a way to secure solutions in a bipartisan manner. It matters to athletes, their families and to Spokane.

Bill Lockhart

Cheney

That candidate is already in office

Regarding Mr. Kaer’s April 6 letter; “Our 5th District.” Doug just doesn’t get it. He pleads for “someone with ethics, integrity, courage and who fully understand, supports and will defend the Constitution and the rule of law.”

He just described Congressman Michael Baumgartner. What he wants is for 5th District Republicans to nominate candidates that Rush Limbaugh used to mockingly refer to as “check -pant Republicans.” A ship that has blessedly sailed.

So, again – Doug, you just don’t get it.

William Baxley

Spokane

Scooters create havoc

Working downtown, I have seen close calls with autos, pedestrians ignoring traffic lights, autos ignoring posted “no turn on red light” signs, and Lime scooters and bicycles. Three-thousand-pound vehicles do not drive on sidewalks, but we ignore the problems with scooter drivers and, at times, their passenger. Groups of three, four and five scooters going as fast as possible on sidewalks scooting and weaving on the sidewalks, weaving through the streets, leaving abandoned scooters in the middle of sidewalks. But the city doesn’t seem to care. Apparently, the scooters are a draw for a younger population to shop downtown.

Guess what … they aren’t shopping. They are creating a dangerous situation on the very sidewalks merchants hope to entice into their place of business.

Yes, there are still souped vehicles driving on Main like it is a raceway on a Friday night. Yes, many people ignore traffic lights. Adding additional specific lanes designated for all the options would require people to follow the rules/laws. Many do not and will not.

Jim Bickel

Spokane

Protesters shouldn’t be jailed

I was reading the article over an incident in Whitman County and felt the need to take issue with how Whitman County is justifying the arrest (“Two jailed over Charlie Kirk protest posters,” April 18). Protesters who rioted and caused damage in our nation’s capital have been exonerated of their charges, so why do two young adults who were just expressing their opinions get met with such a harsh penalty?

The right thing to do in this case is to make them do public service, which includes cleaning up any damage they created.

This sends a message that you cannot destroy property when expressing your right to free speech. I do understand they ran from officers, which was the wrong response, as maybe had they just stood their ground then it could have been a different outcome.

Even with them running from officers, I still feel jailing them was an extreme measure and waste of taxpayer dollars. I hope Whitman County will see this as well and move forward with a reasonable solution.

Jamie Burchett

Spokane Valley