Letters for April 25

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Baumgartner helps Trump target state

The dispute between the Adams County sheriff and the state of Washington regarding immigration law enforcement deserved a measured response. That’s not what we got from Rep. Michael Baumgartner.

There are legitimate and complicated issues of public safety, enforcement authority, probable cause, due process and alienation of minority communities. These issues need thoughtful and circumspect evaluation – and not amped-up local rhetoric and grandstanding on the national stage with a congressional hearing.

That hearing was a waste of time and money. It was a three-ring circus intended not to solve a problem but to inflame it – to put more fuel on the fire. And it did just that. Baumgartner has helped put our state in Trump’s crosshairs, with escalating threats to withhold allocated federal funding from Washington state.

By the way, Washington state is a “donor state” which contributes more to the federal government than it receives in return. And this year we face a $16 billion state budget shortfall that gets significantly worse without those billions of federal dollars we paid out.

In this case, Baumgartner has turned a “teapot tempest” into a serious financial storm threat and potential state budget crisis. Not exactly “bringing home the bacon” for his home state.

Steve McNutt

Spokane

Baumgartner should support due process

Rather than questioning Rep. Baumgartner’s support of his president’s economic policies, what about the core concept of ignoring due process? Innocent people like Kilmar Abrego Garcia are being disappeared into a prison in El Salvador without due process. If you don’t believe me, read the National Review articles that are ringing the alarms. Even direction by the Supreme Court isn’t reversing this injustice. I would like Baumgartner to publicly read and respond to the quote by Holocaust survivor Martin Niemöller:

First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out – because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak for me.

So, Rep. Baumgartner, when the time comes, will you speak up for us or just go along with the cowards and bullies you report to? The creepiest thing regarding the disappearing of people by your administration isn’t whether they are guilty or innocent, it’s that the administration seems to be enjoying it.

Pete Chase

Spokane

Congress was meant to check power

Trump’s tariffs have triggered a dangerous economic cascade – dragging down the stock market, weakening U.S. Treasury bonds, and devaluing the dollar. These aren’t just national economic indicators – they’re flashing red lights. They signal growing instability that threatens the U.S. with recession and puts Eastern Washington at risk of a depression.

In our region, where livelihoods depend on agriculture, exports, and small businesses, the effects will be devastating. Yet Congressman Michael Baumgartner has been silent. His failure to oppose Trump’s destructive trade policies is a dereliction of duty.

And it doesn’t stop with tariffs. The president has proposed deep cuts to Medicaid that would decimate rural health care across Eastern Washington. Hospitals and clinics could be forced to close, leaving thousands without access to care. Seniors, children, veterans and working families will pay the price.

At the same time, the administration is targeting Social Security and Medicare – programs Americans have paid into and depend on for dignity and stability in retirement. These aren’t entitlements – they are earned benefits.

Our founders intended Congress to serve as a check on executive overreach – not a rubber stamp. Baumgartner’s job is to protect our economy, our health care, and our future – not to appease party leadership.

Eastern Washington deserves a representative who will fight for our farmers, our seniors, and our children. Silence is not leadership. It’s complicity. Washington’s 5th Congressional District needs a strong congressman during this challenging time.

Linda Gunshefski

Walla Walla

Leave Monaghan statue downtown

Please keep the statue of Ensign John Monaghan in downtown Spokane. Ensign Monaghan was killed in 1899 in Samoa while defending his Navy friend who was badly wounded. Ensign Monaghan could have fled; instead, he stayed to protect his Navy friend. Both were killed.

Ensign Monaghan belongs to the people of Spokane, and indeed the nation. Ensign Monaghan is more visible to people in downtown Spokane. And yes, the people of Samoa were defending their land. The people of Samoa are not hateful. Hate destroys the person or persons who hate.

Michael McGuire

Spokane