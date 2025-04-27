Letters for April 27

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

When ethics go, trust follows

I recently wrote to my congressional representative, Russ Fulcher. I identified myself as a federal employee and asked Fulcher when Congress will engage in oversight activities over Elon Musk to hold him to the same standards we are held to as federal employees. This is a portion of the letter I received back:

“As for concerns regarding conflicts of interest between Elon Musk and DOGE, President Trump has stated he will not allow conflicts, and Elon himself has committed to recusing himself from potential conflicts of interest. President Trump has also reiterated the central role of cabinet heads over various departments and agencies. DOGE has reported several areas of waste and improper use of taxpayer dollars that most Americans would be concerned about. DOGE will continue to shine a light on the fraud they uncover as Americans deserve to know what their government has been spending their hard-earned tax dollars on.”

Are we to accept blindly the false promises of a president who has been convicted of 34 felonies? No one wins when we so brazenly abandon our ethics.

Kimberly Castelin

Moscow, Idaho

Think about future, Baumgartner

I have to believe that Rep. Michael Baumgartner knows that much of what Trump is doing is hurting us. I have to hope he knows how destructive Trump’s agenda is. But he is stuck between a rock and a hard place. If he voices his concerns and pushes back, he will be labeled a traitor and when he runs for re-election Musk will bankroll a Trump loyalist to oppose him. That didn’t work out so well in Wisconsin, did it?

If Trump continues on the same destructive path, two years from now he will have offended and hurt everyone and being tied to his coattails will doom Baumgartner. He countered Trump’s lie and forcefully stated, “No, the Ukraine did not invade Russia. Russia invaded the Ukraine.” Thank you. Be bolder. It may only take one brave Republican to forcefully state that the emperor has no clothes for others to start to follow.

Baumgartner must remember, he does not represent Trump, Musk, Bezos or Zuckerberg. He represents us. Twenty years from now, Trump will have been disgraced and relegated to the trash heap of history. When one of Baumgertner’s grandchildren asks, “Grandpa, which group were you a part of, the hem kissers or the brave ones; what were you mostly concerned about, doing the right thing or getting re-elected?” How will he answer?

John Kinney

Metaline Falls, Wash.

Most crucial issues are national

People living in our combined region of North Idaho and Eastern Washington know freedom of speech can mean different things nationally and regionally. This was exhibited during a public meeting held at a Coeur d’Alene public high school on Feb. 22. As a result, Teresa Borrenpohl, who was dragged forcibly out of this meeting, just filed a notice of tort claim on April 22.

This puts Kootenai County on notice she intends to sue, and this will cost that county a lot of money. Back on Jan. 1, 2024, this newspaper made the decision to “bring some changes to the letters to the editor” section of this newspaper which caused significant public criticism. Members of The Spokesman-Review newsroom, including editor Rob Curley and the opinion page coordinator, made the decision to only publish letters that connected to regional issues. This happened about 11 months before the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Many people thought this would be one of the most critical elections in U.S. history since the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776, 249 years ago. To say otherwise would be an understatement.

The U.S. is now coming closer to becoming a dictatorship than at any time in history. If a dictator tries to take over the U.S., the most important issues will be national and not regional issues. Freedom of speech should be a cornerstone of our society, and its limits should be carefully considered.

Kelly Courtright

Deer Park

Show respect to memorial signs

Recently, I received a letter from the Washington Department of Transportation stating the Roadside Memorial Program was going to take down posted signs where fatalities occurred on state highways. My son, Ian, was killed from being hit by a drunk driver on Pines and 12th in Spokane Valley on Feb. 18, 2001.

The sign serves as a “Do not drink and drive” remembrance. The pain hardly has diminished. We have extended the signs’ life by having the new posts put in. However, I understand that when signs are up for extended period of time, they may not have the intended impact.

Others voiced their wants and persuaded the state to keep the signs and program going. I am proud that they made this happen.

My issue had been that since the memorial sign was erected, people have posted their garage sale/yard sale signs on it. Can there be much more disrespect? I have taken a yard sale sign off the post and taken it back to the address noted. Trembling, I gave it back. They looked at me like was l was crazy.

For the time being, and the honor of having this reminder being kept up, I thank the Department of Transportation for keeping the program visible and ongoing. Unfortunately, people are still dying. Thank you to the people who voiced their opinions. Others, please show a bit of respect,

Cindy Taskila

Newman Lake