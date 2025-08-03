Letters for Aug. 3

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Police need to enforce speed limits

I fully agree with James R. Reierson (July 27 letters) that police need to start enforcing speed limits. My wife and I were stopped at the light at Garland Avenue and Ash Street this past Sunday when two cars, obviously racing, came through the intersection doing at least 50 to 60 mph. Fortunately, the light was green for them, but had it turned red they surely would not have been able to stop.

I also think that drivers who drive with expired tabs (an increasingly common practice) should be stopped and fined. This could be a significant source of revenue. The cost for expired tabs is $145 if they are less than two months past the expiration date. The fine increases to $237 if the tabs are expired for more than two months. I have seen tabs as old as 2023.

I realize that Spokane is sorely in need of additional police officers, but observing these two offenses (speeding and tab expiration) may well pay for additional patrols.

John Kittel

Spokane

Tax cut beneficiaries could make a donation

Response to the July 28 article, “City, county at odds over federal funds”: To summarize, the city and county are at odds because the federal government has frozen programs that supported emergency services, and some of the frozen money had already been spent and/or incorporated into future budgets.

Lots of finger pointing at city officials by county officials but it is Donald Trump who gave us the aforementioned freeze, even though Congress had already appropriated the funds. But in return for not getting those “frozen funds” everyone got permanent tax cuts. He who giveth can also taketh away.

For instance, Sheriff John Nowels, whose salary is about $240,000/year is saving about $4,624, I estimate, due to tax rate reductions of 25% (pre-Trump) to 22% on income from $96,950 to $206,700 (2025), and 28% (pre-Trump) to 24% on income from $206,701 to $394,600 (married filing jointly rates).

Sheriff Nowels could offer some portion of those savings to make up for the frozen funds, as could his undersheriffs who make 95% of Nowels salary … even though they are no longer on the front lines, thus not being sworn at, spit on or shot at by criminals.

Or Nowels could ask our Rep. Michael Baumgartner to do his job and get Congress to control Trump and unfreeze these funds. But Baumgartner won’t because he might get “primaried” by an even more sycophantic Trump suck up.

So, in the end you get what you vote for. Maybe anybody who is rescued should just pay for the rescue.

Kim Anderson

Spokane

A coalition will give us strength

Editor’s note: Because of delays in processing this letter, we are making an exception to our letter policy, which states election letters are excluded from running the week before the election.

Alene Lindstrand’s letter published in the July 23 Spokesman-Review letters is missing context on statements I’ve made that appeared in published interviews or on local podcasts on the topic of “no boys in girls sports.”

My official published position, as a candidate for Central Valley School Board Position 5, is “Prohibiting boys from competing in girls’ sports is a legal, moral, and safety imperative. Title IX ensures fair opportunities for females, which biological males’ participation undermines. As we all have witnessed, males’ advantages risk girls’ safety and competitive equality. Morally, protecting girls’ spaces honors fairness and dignity. Courts uphold sex-based distinctions in sports.”

Alene wrote my comments were disturbing, advocating forcefulness to achieve his goals by “forming a coalition…” These aren’t my goals, but rather the position of 99% of the people I’ve spoken with from CVSD neighborhoods.

In my opinion, Chris Reykdal lacks authority under Washington state Constitution Article 9 to withhold school district funds for non-compliance with political policies and when he threatens to do so, he must be challenged.

When state law or OSPI policy conflicts with federal law, as in the “no boys in girls’ sports” issue, state courts may not suffice due to politically biased judges. However, with federal support, we may prevail in federal court.

Forming a coalition (aka alliance) with like-minded organizations will strengthen our legal challenge to protect girls’ and women’s rights.

Rob Linebarger

Liberty Lake