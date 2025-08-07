Front Porch: Stretching out of her comfort zone

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

I went to a chair yoga class the other day. Then I came home and took a 90-minute nap.

The movements – as done by the instructor – looked so effortless, slow and balletlike. No pressure. Soothing voice. Gentle music. Because I was a newbie, I had to concentrate hard on watching her and trying to imitate what she did; hence, I was not able to get in touch with my inner breathing or calming thoughts. Another day for that.

Still it was a good effort and something I really think I can get into, but who knew how hard smooth and graceful stretching movements would be? Well, in truth, I knew how it would likely be, because I know how stiff I am, how my balance leaves much to be desired and, because, like the Tinman in “The Wizard of Oz,” I’ve pretty much rusted in place.

I have a friend who attends the weekly class, and she asked me if I’d like to go along as a guest. I agreed, regretting it immediately but not willing to weenie out. So off we went.

Chair yoga is definitely designed for those of us of advanced years and/or who are not so limber, at least to start with. I was definitely with my peer group. I had tried tai chi a few years ago and, at first, I thought it might work for me. In order to feel safe enough to relax, I really do need to sit for a lot of the bending and stretching things that are required, so I felt I had to abandon ship. I did not want to be the only person in the room planted in a chair.

It was suggested that I hang in there a while longer, but there were a couple of near-toppling-over moments that convinced me otherwise. No disrespect to tai chi, which is a good thing, but not my thing.

I do like the slowness and concentration of chair yoga as well as the up front notification to do what I can to the degree that I can … and sit (the key word for me) out what I can’t do (yet) whenever I need to. Right up my alley.

I did get to really understand what parts of me bend or extend not-so-well and appreciated, for the few standing elements of the class that holding on to the back of the chair is perfectly fine, or at least to have it close enough to grab on to when needed.

And even though I didn’t feel tired immediately afterward, when I got home and sat down on God’s-gift-to-human-seatedness (my recliner), it was an hour and a half before my eyes opened again.

This getting old is going to take more work to navigate well than I once thought it would. Namaste.

On another front, sort of, my husband and I joined friends late last month at the Alison Krauss concert in the outdoor venue at Northern Quest Casino. I’m not particularly a country music fan, but I do love bluegrass, and Alison Krauss is the queen, as far as I’m concerned. Plus she was playing with a group of terrific musicians and singers, so it was a wonderful evening.

It was the first time I attended an event at that arena and, frankly, was very impressed with how it was built and laid out. The tall bleachers rose up on the west side, blocking the yet-to-set sun, and everything was convenient to get to, with lots of staff around to direct a person where to go … and even escort them there.

Top notch.

I haven’t been to an outdoor event since the pandemic and had kind of lost the umph for it. But when we saw that Alison Krauss would be performing, and my husband asked if I wanted to go – unusual, as I’m mostly the social planner – I hopped right on getting tickets.

I immediately started questioning the decision. Would it be too hot out? Would the walk from an envisioned distant parking lot not work out well for me? But, as with chair yoga, I couldn’t bring myself to weenie out.

How glad I am that I didn’t. And the lot was pretty close, an easy walk.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve been out in the world doing things … all the usual things that I do. But it’s time to change things up a whole lot more. Do new stuff. It’s so stimulating, good for the brain and good for my sense of well-being. Even if it requires a nap afterwards.

Oh … and I’m flying to California later this month to visit a friend I haven’t seen in way too long. I can nap on the plane.

Voices correspondent Stefanie Pettit can be reached by email at upwindsailor@comcast.net