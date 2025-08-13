Front Porch: People watching provides fun and memories

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

News that Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar at River Park Square Mall will soon undergo a remodel brought memories of our most recent visit.

The atrium area at Twigs provides free entertainment with your meal. With a bird’s-eye view of the busy intersection of Main Avenue and Post Street, the opportunities to witness the foibles of humanity are boundless. It’s one of our favorite people-watching spots!

First, there’s the endlessly amusing rounds of parking roulette in front of Red Robin across the street from the mall.

Downtown street parking can be challenging, but more so if you don’t read the signs in front of those invitingly vacant spaces in front of the restaurant.

Those spots are reserved for to-go pickups and food delivery services like DoorDash or Uber Eats.

Here’s a hint – no meter means no parking, yet time after time we watch hapless drivers pull in, hop out and look for a meter.

Some brave souls shrug and go inside to dine, perhaps underestimating the parking fines they may incur. Most don’t gamble with the parking gods and move along.

During a recent meal, we watched a huge Humvee pull into the spot. The driver got out, scratched his head while reading the “No Parking” sign, and then returned to the car and drove off.

Moments later, it returned. This time, a few men stepped out to examine the sign, engaging in an animated discussion with a lot of arm waving. Then a gaggle of women and children emerged from the vehicle and marched into the restaurant. The driver and his cohorts clambered back into the rig to find an actual parking spot.

Problematic Parallel Parking also offers fun. It’s tricky. Multiple lanes of traffic and cars turning onto Main Avenue from Post Street increase the challenge. Sometimes we wager the next round on how many attempts it will take before a driver successfully parks.

We get pretty excited when someone does it on the first try and quietly applaud from our table above the fray.

(Full disclosure, I NEVER parallel park. I know my limits.)

Lime scooters have upped the people-watching ante. Novice riders wobbling down the sidewalk in front of the mall sometimes gently topple over, but I’m happy to report we’ve witnessed no major mishaps.

(Full disclosure, I will NEVER ride a Lime scooter, as per my limits mentioned above.)

The funniest thing is how my husband suddenly becomes a fashion expert as we watch people cross the bustling intersection.

“His pants are off. They’re around his ankles. How can he even walk? Aren’t we over that trend?” he’ll murmur.

Mostly, his observations confirm that it’s a good thing we didn’t have daughters. A trio of scantily clad girls provoked a gasp.

“They need to go home and put some actual clothes on!”

We watched a family of four emerge from Red Robin. The two little boys each carried a brightly colored balloon.

“Look!” I said. “They attach the balloons to sticks, now.”

At one time or another, every one of our four sons suffered the trauma of losing their grip on a balloon’s string and watching it waft skyward. Even when we tied the string to a chubby wrist, it would somehow slip off on the way to the car or the house, leading to heartbroken sobs.

I suppose that’s progress – no more tears over lost balloons.

Derek’s observations were more pragmatic.

“I betcha 10 to one, they’ll turn those sticks into swords and start jabbing each other before they get their car,” he said. “And then someone’s balloon will pop.”

I didn’t take that bet. After all, I raised four boys with him, and some things never change.