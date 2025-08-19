Letters for Aug. 19

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Expired license plate tabs

I have a little game I play as I sit at a red light. I try to see the dates on the license plates around me. It’s amazing how many expensive cars have expired plates! Since the police quit stopping these people, the state could pick up some extra money by sending the out-of-date drivers a fine. While the rest of us are in compliance, these high rollers are riding on our dime! Once again, the big man dances while the little man plays the band.

Tom Hinkle

Spokane Valley

Low-income people can benefit from greater access to public transportation

Commissioner Al French’s recent statements regarding the STA’s pilot program to lower fares for low-income riders are deeply concerning. His remarks, as reported, seemed to characterize low-income residents as smelly, foul-mouthed, drug-addicted criminals who would endanger and inconvenience full fare-paying bus riders. This demeaning characterization fosters an “us vs. them” mentality rather than promoting community solidarity.

It is particularly troubling that Commissioner French, despite his extensive involvement in regional transportation planning, appears to overlook a well-established fact: lack of affordable transportation is a significant barrier to employment, education and essential services for individuals and families with limited incomes. This isn’t merely an inconvenience; it’s a systemic obstacle perpetuating cycles of poverty.

Contrary to what the commissioner’s remarks suggest, research consistently demonstrates the tangible benefits of reduced transit fares for low-income populations. Such programs are proven to increase mobility (critical for education, shopping and health care), facilitate greater workforce involvement, and enhance overall ridership. These benefits contribute to the economic well-being of the entire community.

Instead of perpetuating harmful stereotypes, Commissioner French, and all regional leaders, should champion policies that improve access to public transportation and other critical services. Our focus should be on practical solutions that genuinely enhance the quality of life and expand economic opportunities for all residents of Spokane County, fostering a more inclusive and prosperous community.

Pablo Monsivais

Spokane

Federal funding cuts

In the recent edition of the Pacific Northwest Inlander, the Question of the Week was: “Are you worried about the Trump administration’s federal funding cuts?” One of the answers was: “No. Because I think it’s saving a lot of waste and taxpayers’ money, and I’m a taxpayer.” If this person was well informed and not watching Fox News, that person would know the One Big Beautiful Bill, signed into law in July, is described as a tax cut benefiting the wealthy and corporations.

The Congressional Budget Office projects that it will add roughly $3.4 trillion to the deficit over the next decade, primarily due to these tax cuts and increased spending while cutting funding for children, seniors and people with disabilities. President Trump repeatedly promised to preserve Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security benefits in campaign speeches and debates. He lied because billionaires like him need a permanent tax break on the back of the poor and needy.

The One Big Beautiful Bill is projected to have significant impacts on Washington state, with estimated reductions in food stamp benefits for approximately 170,000 Washingtonians, including 137,000 due to stricter work requirements. Additionally, Washington state could face about $88 million in added administrative costs annually due to the bill’s provisions, potentially forcing states to downsize or even stop participating in the SNAP program. The overall impact on the state budget and its residents is expected to be substantial.

ViAnn Meyer

Spokane Valley

Bottom line

In response to Rep. Michael Baumgartner’s statement last week in The Spokesman-Review (“Back from trip to Israel, Baumgartner reflects on ‘misery’ of conflict,” Aug. 13). I think it important he realizes that, unlike him, many of his constituents can never conceive of anything that can ever justify the killing of thousands of innocent children.

Tom Charles

Spokane