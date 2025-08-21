Letters for Aug. 21

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Breach the dams, save the ecosystem

A recent article, and an op-ed published two days later, describe opposing viewpoints regarding breaching the four Lower Snake River dams. One includes recycled misinformation that overstates the dam’s role. The other shows the science clearly supporting breaching and river restoration.

Fifty years ago, the four Lower Snake River dams were completed, ignoring outcry by many tribes (with over 10,000 years as conservationists) and government officials across the political spectrum. Today, the Southern Resident orcas that rely on Snake River salmon for food are on the brink of extinction. The hatcheries that were supposed to compensate for destroying the river ecosystem have failed to sustain wild salmon populations, many of which are almost gone. Hatchery fish currently play a critical role in feeding the orcas and preventing the collapse of the Columbia Basin ecosystem, but only wild fish can produce sustainable, plentiful runs.

Fifty years ago, we didn’t know climate change would turn the slack water behind the dams into death pools for salmon, who die in water above 72 degrees Fahrenheit. We didn’t know the slack water lakes behind dams would become methane factories or would waste 30,400-acre feet of water/year through evaporation. We didn’t know all mitigation efforts would fail, leaving salmon on the brink of extinction despite $26 billion in spending.

Fifty years after the Snake River dams were completed, can they continue coexisting with salmon? We now know the answer is a resounding “no.” The dams must go. Now.

Erica Tuell

Spokane

NC’s attempts at autism inclusion harm autistic students

Six years old. It’s the age when I got my autism diagnosis. My tiny town of Metaline Falls had a school counselor convince my family to take me to a family psychiatrist in Colville.

Since then, I’ve gotten used to advocating for myself in the school system. Even though I do have some needs, like bad handwriting due to dysgraphia, it isn’t OK to talk to me like a toddler. Even with higher support needs, it is rule No. 1 to assume competency.

Unfortunately, after my move to Spokane and switch to North Central, I’ve experienced how the school’s supports have been hollow at best.

New to the school year was the “quiet room,: where students could go to if they’re on the verge of a meltdown or sensory overload. To use the room, however, students have to explain the situation aloud, sign papers and sign in on a web portal on an iPad mounted to the wall.

When entering an autistic meltdown, hardly any of this is possible. It varies from each person, but common symptoms include the inability to speak, screens and lights being overwhelming, and a complete loss of reading. The barriers of entry make the room impossible to use for someone entering a meltdown.

My talks with the staff boiled down to “get used to it, or we can put you into SPED,” which resulted into me transferring into On Track Academy. My needs are being met while doing regular schoolwork, and my mental health has dramatically improved.

Ethan Dodd

Spokane

Kudos to The Spokesman-Review for staying objective

Kudos to The Spokesman-Review for continuing to honor freedom of expression. I have read opinion letters of all persuasions and viewpoints in your paper over these past several months – some I agreed with, and some I definitely did not. At a time when local broadcast media appears to be presenting only the parts of the news that they think will not irritate those currently in power, it is encouraging to still have an outlet where the truth can be told without fear of reprisal.

Seldom, if ever, has our country experienced the “super-sized” level of corruption, coercion, and capitulation that we are now seeing from this current administration. Although our senators (Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell) are working hard to expose the ongoing lawlessness, those of us in the 5th Congressional District are left with a representative who refuses to meet with, listen to, or even protect his constituents. Baumgartner backed the “big, brutal bill” that is now placing hospitals and other health care institutions right here in Washington state at risk of losing services, or even permanently closing.

While masked and dubiously identified troops were (and still are) invading our cities to intimidate us where we live and work, Baumgartner took a field trip to Israel to schmooze it up with the alleged war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu. Disgraceful, but totally predictable.

In closing, thank you Spokesman-Review for avoiding the path of surrender that so many colleges, big businesses and media outlets have taken. Your character and strength are noteworthy and greatly appreciated.

John Cross

Spokane

