Letters for Wednesday, Dec. 10

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Asleep at the wheel

Last week, President Trump, in several fantastical utterances, asserted that a group of people who correctly stated current law and reminded service persons that they need not follow illegal orders, should be hanged. His assertion was and is outrageous. We, the People of the 5th District, have waited for Rep. Baumgartner to speak out against this insanity; his silence has been deafening. One can’t help wondering if there’s any illegal thing Trump could say or do that would awaken Baumgarten from his slumber. We desperately need a wide-awake representative.

Greg Johnson

Spokane

Representative sports guy

I’m writing to ask if there’s anything anyone can do to help our representative in Washington, D.C., start paying attention to things happening over here.

I know he’s a big sports fan and seems to spend every waking minute in a rage over the contractual obligations of the SEC and Big 10. I get that this is all a game to those privileged enough to have a single care (sports) but fretting over the transfer portal and how much money a kid makes seems antithetical to why he was elected in the 509.

Maybe there’s some secret plan in which TV contracts for Texas or Alabama will bring the cost of groceries (an old-timey word that no one uses) down here.

Then again maybe he just wanted to be in the club and get better seats at Wazzu games than he already had.

“Hey, sir, don’t forget about us!”

Daniel Marshall

Mead

Sex trafficking prevention

Sex trafficking has been a problem for thousands of years. I want to know why we allow this evil crime to exist in our world. Furthermore, I want to be a part of its prevention. I am reaching out today in hopes of achieving your support in helping to spread awareness.

Sex trafficking, as we all know, is a horrible crime. Women are taken and kept against their will and sold to people who use them as objects. This is the sad truth real women go through. And so, the question remains, in what ways can communities come together to stop sex trafficking and bring justice to those that deserve it? While I know there isn’t a perfect solution; I have come up with an option. Communities can prevent sex trafficking if we work together.

Preventing sex trafficking needs to start with awareness. Your news platform, The Spokesman-Review, reaches thousands of people. Spreading awareness through your paper would be a step in the right direction. The steps toward achievement are simple; first, we need awareness. This should be followed by community protection centers and ending with long-term care and support for victims. To stop this crime, communities need to have a deep understanding of the problem. This starts with awareness, and I need your help.

I appreciate your time and consideration.

Mattea N. Branscome

Clarkston

Ammi Midstokke a treasure

Each week I look forward to reading Ammi Midstokke’s column. She has a unique take on life, and this morning’s (Dec. 4) column was just what I needed to start my day. Reading about her “beneficial” adventures in the swimming pool had me laughing out loud, which we all need to do more often.

Thank you, Ammi, for your transparency and sharing your thoughts with us. You are a treasure!

Carrie Dugovic

Colbert

Only in “Alice and Wonderland”

Rep. Baumgartner sees a “rational Nexus” for Trump’s pardon of Juan Orlando Hernandez, the former President of Honduras, who was convicted by a U.S. jury of using his position to help import more than 400 tons of cocaine into the U.S. He concedes that, in isolation, it would seem confusing and counterproductive to grant clemency to Hernandez while accusing Venezuelan President Maduro of precisely the same thing.

However, our intrepid representative believes that the pardon is a strategic move by Trump to encourage Maduro to step down by hinting the U.S. criminal justice system may look the other way.

Even if true, that is pathetic.

A more likely scenario is the pardon will encourage other officials to earn millions through trafficking knowing they can expect a “Get out of Jail” card by praising and or bribing Trump.

Jim Baumker

Liberty Lake.