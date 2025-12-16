Letters for Tuesday, Dec. 16

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Why don’t Baumgartner and Risch object to killing of people in boats?

I am disgusted to read in The S-R that our area’s Congress members Baumgartner and Risch refuse to confront Trump’s constant killing of people in boats off South America. While Trump claims these boats smuggle fentanyl to the United States, evidence says otherwise. None of these boats were searched. They are 1,000 miles from the U.S. and too small for long ocean voyages. U.S. Admiral Bradley says the boat he sank was headed away from the United States, as was the only other boat for which we have any information. Helpless survivors of the most recent attack were then murdered in the water. Sickening.

If drugs were the issue, why did Trump just pardon former Honduran President Juan Hernandez, who was serving 45 years in prison for smuggling at least 500 tons of cocaine into our country?

This is about oil. Trump reportedly promised the oil industry whatever it wanted in return for a billion dollars. That industry wants Venezuela, which has the world’s largest oil reserves.

Baumgartner, stand up for once! Risch, show some spine! Impeach this murderous felon. Trump’s illegally packed Supreme Court won’t stand up to him. Congress is democracy’s only hope. You often talk of courage. Please show some.

David Camp

Spokane