Letters for Wednesday, Dec. 17

Right wing ‘think tanks’ disguising as nonpartisan

So sad and extremely disturbing to read the Opinion page commentary on “High minimum wages threaten fast-food jobs” from Sam Cardwell of the Mountain States Policy Center. MSPC is a member of the State Policy Network whose nationwide policies are committed to union-busting, attacking the tort bar and voter suppression. While they claim to be independent and nonpartisan, their main objective is (as stated by the SPN President Tracie Sharp) “to stop the get-out-the-vote campaign.”

Both individuals are far -right extremists in the Republican Party. Not once was there a mention of the profits of the fast-food businesses or the wealth of the owners.

Maybe I can help give us all some food for thought as we talk about making America great again.

One household income should be sufficient to pay bills and live with dignity. The minimum wage should be enough.

When America was “great,” did we have all the homeless, the graffiti, the garbage? No! Working poor were paid a living wage.

We should tie minimum wage to the wealthy wage. Elon Musk will be paid $1 trillion over 10 years that is $274 million a day. Again, that’s $274 million every day for 10 years. It is unbelievable.

Perhaps the commentary could help us all by trying to understand why they constantly attack the poorest and hardworking folks barely getting by, instead of taking back and fairly distributing the wealth.

Stuart Smith

Spokane

Catholic must stand up to MAGA

Speaking with the homeless at the Catholic House of Charity at 32 W. Pacific Ave., I hear them grieve their lack of social services – SNAP and housing vouchers – and family support. Baumgartner, like McMorris Rodgers and Woodward, is a rubber stamp for MAGA. Forrest Gump says, “MAGA is what MAGA does.” MAGA demeans the homeless as “substance addicted, lacking personal responsibility.” They are wasting tax dollars on them. Besides, it’s “socialism.”

Ever the blame gamer, Trump chided, “Affordability is a Democrat hoax.” Really! His tariffs, DOGE layoffs and government shutdown brutalized the economy. Sure enough, the poor and homeless, even hardworking heartland farmers, are suffering real losses.

His “big ugly bill” cut SNAP food to 83,000 Spokane County residents. Over 50% are children and seniors. MAGA robbed them while enriching billionaires like Musk.

As a Catholic, I call out this grave violation of Catholic Social Teaching’s “Preferential Option for the Poor.” U.S. Catholic bishops, now that you don’t have pro-choice Biden to chastise, please take a stance on MAGA greed and consistent life issues!

Good news: Bishops Etienne (Seattle), Tyson (Yakima) and Daly (Spokane) overwhelmingly opposed “mass deportation” and affirmed the dignity of migrants. Incidentally, Ben Stuckart, a Catholic, courageously protested the unjust ICE raids in Spokane.

Still, I am disgusted by MAGA Catholics (Bannon, Vance, Rubio, Homan and Leavitt) who idolize amoral Trump and disrespect Pope Leo XIV, like Pope Francis. Catholic MAGA Supreme Court Justices Thomas and Alito are helping destroy our 250-year-old democracy. Lord, have mercy.

Michael Kraft

Spokane

History repeats itself

As a Cougar alum, I remember the debacle at the 1975 Apple Cup that led to Jim Sweeny’s departure and the hiring of Jackie Sherrill who left after a year for greener pastures and then Warren Powers who lasted a year and did the same thing. Then we hire Jim Walden who takes us to the first bowl game in 50 years and then leaves for Iowa State eight years later. Déjà vu.

The Cougars have always been at a disadvantage monetarily and geographically. We’ve had great players, coaches and teams but the new reality has created a world that seems to be not only unsustainable but threatens to dismantle the athletic system that has helped our colleges grow and enjoy sports, the education of our youth, and competition.

If LSU can justify paying a coach $50 million not to coach and Kentucky can pay their current team a reported 20 million plus how are the majority of college teams going to fair in the long run. Will an Eastern alum ever again get to watch a Cooper Kupp play for more than year or two? How will paying a basketball player $3 million affect the athletic department ability to support the women’s volleyball team? Regional rivalries that are decades old will disappear and the overall interest and support will eventually affect the fan support which will affect the dollar.

It seems we are heading in the wrong direction.

Rick Sorenson

Spokane