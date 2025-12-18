Letters for Thursday, Dec. 18

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

BPA must honor commitment to Yakama Nation

I am disappointed to learn of the Bonneville Power Administration’s recent termination of the Yakama Nation’s Fish Accord and its attempts to not pay the Yakama Nation $50 million in carry forward funds. This funding is needed for priority salmon restoration projects.

BPA has stated that it’s withholding these funds because the Yakama Nation engaged in “adverse legal action” by supporting the return to court over imperiled Columbia-Snake River Basin salmon and steelhead.

This return to court was a direct result of the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Resilient Columbia Basin Agreement, the comprehensive agreement that was the foundation for the stay in litigation.

The federal government’s refusal to no longer participate in that agreement meant that a return to court was a mere procedure.

It’s like: Person A and Person B are arguing, and they agree to a compromise, but then B violates that compromise. Therefore, A and B begin arguing again. A return to court is routine and necessary.

Certainly, a path forward with regional collaboration across state and federal governments would have been ideal, but that is lacking after the Trump Administration’s actions.

The Yakama Nation should not be punished for supporting expected court procedures that will ultimately protect salmon, a cultural and ecological keystone species.

I urge BPA to honor its commitments to Tribal Nations by restoring the withheld funding of $50 million.

I urge Rep. Baumgartner and Sens. Murray and Cantwell to push for restoring the funds.

Suzi Hokonson

Spokane

Proposed eviction delay harms landlords

Spokane City Council’s proposed 30-day eviction delay worsens restrictions that force landlords to sell, reducing affordable housing.

As an attorney, I represent many senior citizens on pensions who are forced to sell their rentals rather than lose income for six months or more. Currently, a pay-or-vacate notice gives 20 days before a court case for eviction can be filed. At the first hearing, the tenant gets an automatic two- to four-week continuances for appointment of a state paid attorney to represent them.

Starting Jan. 1, eviction cases will be heard in court only every other week due to changes in court procedures. Repayment plans become impractical as unpaid back rent increases during these delays. Typically, the state attorneys negotiate further delays and vacate dates pushing the process out to 90 to 180 days to evict a tenant, all the while rent is not being paid.

At any time during this process, a pledge of rental assistance will cause another 20-day pause in proceedings. Rental assistance (not including attorney fees) must be accepted by landlords to reinstate tenants even when the Sheriff is at the door.

Simply put, existing state and local laws already provide ample time for negotiation of repayment plans, rental assistance and state paid representation for tenants. State law provides that repayments plans are unenforceable unless the tenant is represented by an attorney, forcing court proceedings before cases can be resolved. Further hardships on landlords and renters (voters) are simply not needed.

Steven Schneider

Spokane

Another woman deserving recognition

A very young woman deserves an award for Women of Year by The Spokesman-Review. Monica Carrillo-Casas is a Murrow News Fellow of the WSU College of Communication, reporting on rural issues in partnership with The Spokesman-Review and Spokane Public Radio.

Eastern Washington is so fortunate to have an outstanding reporter that brings frequent news from the rural areas, reporting on various issues affecting Northport, Chewlah and other rural towns. Sometimes she provides inspiring stories of immigrants living in rural areas, many have overcome adversity.

I met Monica in March while she was covering Rep. Michael Baumgartner’s town hall, after which she wrote an article for The Spokesman-Review with James Hanlon. I have been reading her well-written articles and listening to reports on the radio ever since. Her most recent article was about Becky Rempe, the director of Barton English Language School, who definitely deserves a Woman of the Year award this year.

Maybe next year Monica will receive an award for her achievements.

Monica has a great future and deserves recognition for her, talent, skill and hard work .

Nancy Street

Cheney