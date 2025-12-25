Letters for Thursday, Dec. 25

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

The cost of ignoring affordable coverage

The failure to extend the Affordable Care Act is more than a political stalemate – it is a direct threat to the financial and physical well-being of families in our community. When Americans cannot afford their insurance premiums, they are left exposed to overwhelming medical costs. Too often, this results in bankruptcy, leaving hospitals and providers to absorb unpaid bills as bad debt. The ripple effect destabilizes the healthcare system and drives up costs for everyone.

Unfortunately, Rep. Michael Baumgartner has chosen to align himself wholeheartedly with Donald Trump, prioritizing partisan loyalty over the pressing needs of his constituents. This choice leaves families here at home vulnerable, while Congress remains unable to resolve a situation that demands urgent action.

Health care should not be sacrificed to political allegiance. Extending affordable coverage is both a moral obligation and an economic necessity. Our representatives must put the well-being of the people first, ensuring that families are protected and our healthcare system remains sustainable.

Steven Trabun

Spokane

Alarming headlines

Recently there have been a number of articles or opinion pieces sounding the alarm that Washington legislators and Gov. Ferguson do not seem to pay any attention to. Here are just five recent headlines:

• “Seattle area has nation’s second-biggest drop in job listings.”

• “Taxes and regulations drive weak hiring outlook for WA in 2026.”

• “Seattle office rents plunge faster than any U.S. city as vacancies hit record highs.”

• “State payroll tax would force jobs out of Washington, say business leaders.”

• How about a big one: “New ranking shows WA loses another taxpayer every 30 minutes to another state.”

If we continue down this road it will mean more businesses and taxpayers will leave this state for Idaho, Texas, Florida or other states with a more friendly tax rate. The proposed wealth tax will definitely increase this migration.

All this means we will need more taxes from fewer people as this continues. What is so hard to understand about that?

Dale Magart

Deer Park

Thank you, Avista employees

There are no words expressive enough to aptly thank the Avista employees who worked long, hard hours in the cold to restore our power Dec. 17. And not only in this instance, but on many in the past.

Rest assured that there are numerous Avista customers as appreciative as we are and who would gladly join in this thank you. May you all have a blessed Christmas and a joyful New Year.

Trudy and Andy Zaborski

Spokane