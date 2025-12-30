Letters for Tuesday, Dec. 30

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

H.R.6703 will cause a health care crisis

In Michael Baumgartner’s recent email newsletter, he boasts about voting yes on H.R.6703, the Lower Health Care Premiums For All Americans Act. H.R.6703 ignores the massive increases in premiums for coverage purchased on ACA marketplaces that will happen on Thursday. It does not address the more than 20 million Americans whose premiums will more than double, on average, causing many people to not be able to afford coverage.

This will ensure a health care crisis in what is supposedly the “richest country in the world.” Instead, it focuses on adjustments with no immediate impact on cost. For example, allowing small businesses and self-employed people to band together to decrease coverage costs and requiring pharmacy benefits managers to provide employers with data on drug prices, rebates received from manufacturers and other operations.

Per the KEF Health Tracking Poll, 74% of Americans support extending the ACA subsidies, including 94% of Democrats, 76% of independents and 50% of Republicans.

During the short window before the subsidies expire, the legislative focus should be on lowering costs, protecting patients and strengthening our health care system.

Not allowing people to lose coverage and die so that billionaires can have their tax cuts!

Carrie Cadenas

Spokane

Too much money – too few goods!

Yes – high petroleum costs, like those in Spokane do contribute to inflation by increasing transportation and production expenses across many sectors (groceries, goods) raising consumer costs directly and indirectly, and influencing broader price expectations, The primary cause of broad inflation involves many factors – not just local gas prices. Washington’s specific “high” prices are driven by state taxes (like the Climate Commitment Act’s cap-and-trade) and regional supply issues, making prices higher than the national average.

How high gas prices drive inflation in Spokane:

1. Increased transportation costs.

2. Higher production costs.

3. State taxes and regulations.

Spokane’s specific situation:

1. Taxes: Washington’s fuel tax and the CGA significantly add to the price at the pump in Spokane.

2. Supply: Regional refinery issues have also led to the price spikes in Spokane

Question:

What is the possible solution to the inflation that we are witnessing today? What has our elected representatives done to ease the ongoing inflation problem? Is there accountability as to where the taxes are being spent?

Sam Pangerl

Spokane