Letters for Feb. 5

House Bill 1258 is a bad deal

As a past Spokane Valley Fire commissioner and now a city of Spokane resident, I feel the need to respond to the effort by Reps. Timm Ormsby and Natasha Hill, D-Spokane, in reference to House Bill 1258.

This bill is ludicrous! In an attempt to divert a portion of taxes collected by the county to fund SREC to the city, these two legislative representatives have NOT done their homework.

The history of SREC began with local agencies asking the question “How can we improve our services to our local communities regarding consolidation of services while at the same time reduce our response time?” Within our local fire departments staff monitor and collect data based on response time using very detailed algorithms to address and monitor their services to the citizens they serve. Historically, Spokane Fire and the city of Spokane controlled the culmination of data and, candidly, kept at bay the input from outside agencies as they controlled the fiscal assets of the past call system. In a review of activities, SREC was developed based on the need to better meet the needs of Spokane County and, of interest to me, streamline the response time to our local residents when a 911 call is made.

House Bill 1258 is an effort by the city of Spokane to take control of SREC and return it to the “dollars vs. efficiency” days of the past. If this bill, focusing on a single entity passes, over 20 community agencies will be affected.

Michael O. Pearson

Spokane

Supporting the wellness of Spokane

In times of uncertainty, one thing remains clear: The well-being of our community comes first. As organizations navigate federal funding pauses, we are reminded of the importance of thoughtful leadership. Spokane’s future depends on balancing immediate action with long-term planning to foster resilience.

Encouragingly, the federal funding pause has been rescinded following advocacy and reassessment by policymakers. While this is a relief, it highlights the need for preparedness. The strategies outlined here provide a roadmap for stability and protection against future disruptions.

Strategies for resilience: Organizations should prioritize clear communication with employees, fostering trust and ensuring transparency. Regular updates keep teams informed as leadership navigates challenges.

Assessing financial stability is also crucial. Identifying at-risk programs, diversifying funding sources and reallocating budgets to essential services will strengthen resilience. Partnerships with donors, businesses, and philanthropy can fill funding gaps. For example, launching a fund to provide a safety net for vulnerable populations.

Community advocacy: Financial strategy must be paired with advocacy. Spokane-based organizations should engage policymakers, networks, and coalitions to amplify community needs. A strong example is Spokane’s nonprofit coalition, which successfully lobbied for mental health funding, demonstrating the power of collective action.

Moving with purpose: Now more than ever, we must stay focused on serving Spokane’s residents. Strategic planning, advocacy, and financial sustainability remain critical. By fostering foresight and collaboration, we can ensure essential services remain accessible. Let’s work together to navigate these challenges with clarity and commitment to Spokane’s wellness.

Andrew Hill

Spokane

Teens need a place to be

Spokane’s youth are the future of our community, yet many teens and preteens lack safe and engaging spaces to spend their free time. Without structured activities, it’s easy for boredom to lead to poor choices or missed opportunities for growth.

I propose the creation of a nonprofit youth center designed to inspire, support, and engage kids. This facility could include something for everyone. Video games, board games, sports courts, a movie room, a weight room, bowling, and tutoring services, to ensure all kids find something they enjoy while staying productive and out of trouble.

By providing a space like this, we could not only reduce youth crime and risky behaviors but also foster personal and academic growth. Imagine a place where kids feel safe, encouraged, and supported in pursuing their passions, whether that’s through physical fitness, creative outlets, or academic improvement.

To make this dream a reality, we need community support. Spokane’s leaders, businesses, and residents could make a meaningful difference by investing time, resources, or funding into such a project. Together, we can create a brighter future for our youth and a stronger community for everyone.

Keilee Eskelsen

Spokane Valley