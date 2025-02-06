Letters for Feb. 6

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Outrage goes unanswered

I am writing this letter in regard to Police Chief Kevin Hall’s statement in the Jan. 30 Spokesman-Review. He stated, “The community should be outraged. Our children are dying at the hands of gun violence.”

Let me just say, the community has been outraged again and again and again. And to what avail? After another shooting disaster and the politicians have given their “thoughts and prayers” speeches, they go right back to the NRA for more money.

I’m not talking about taking away people’s hunting rifles. I’m talking about pistols, AR-15s, AK-47s, bump stocks, etc. Those should only be in the hands of the military.

I had hoped to see gun control legislation passed in my lifetime, but at 80 years old I have given up hope.

Vicki Heitman

Davenport, Washington

SB 5236 is waste of resources

It is difficult for me to understand why some state senators – Slatter (District 48), Harris (District 17), Nobles (District 28) and Shewmake (District 42) – would want to waste our state’s funds on Senate Bill 5236. The information they are seeking is already available from two reputable sources, both of which are easily found using a simple Google search.

They are The Lancet publication, Volume 1, September 2017, and the American Society of Anesthesiologists paper on the environmental impact of inhaled gases. This is an example of bad governance. The senators are going to task the Department of Ecology to conduct a study which has already been done.

This is a waste of government funds. Is the intent of the senators to inflict pain and suffering on the good people of Washington by wanting to ban anesthetic gases?

Of all the issues we have as a state, this is what our lawmakers decide to spend their time and our money on? They should be voted out of office.

Bill Lucas

Wenatchee

No need to sell naming rights if traffic laws enforced

I appreciate the mayor’s opposition to selling the naming rights to the former U.S. Pavilion, but she’s late to the game and probably on the wrong team.

America is now defined by greed, and many of us would sell our mothers for the right price. So why stop with public buildings? Why not sell the naming rights to the city itself? Neither “Trumpton” nor “Muskville” have particularly nice rings to them, but they’re certainly in keeping with the times, and maybe one or the other would get the city a cut of the of the new kleptocracy’s spoils.

That said, the city wouldn’t need to sell the honor of public buildings – and of the city itself – if it would just invest in an appropriate SPD traffic unit and parking enforcement personnel. If the traffic and parking laws were enforced, the city would soon have both a balanced budget that met all its residents’ needs and safe, orderly streets – two essentials of a healthy, vibrant and attractive city that Spokane now notably lacks.

Seems obvious – or am I missing something?

Michael Cain

Spokane

Thanks for the guide to immigrant rights, resources

Thanks for the guide to immigrant rights and resources in Washington state published in Sunday’s paper. It’s crucial that immigrants understand their rights and also important for ordinary citizens like me. When ICE interviews a “suspicious” looking person, it gives us tools to use in a scary situation, helping to keep our community safe and less afraid.

I also commend you for highlighting the gun safety legislation which is before Washington lawmakers. It makes it easy to advocate for bills that we want to see passed in our legislature.

Linda Greene

Spokane