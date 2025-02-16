Letters for Feb. 16

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Baumgartner should support public servants

At the beginning of every school day for 12 years, I pledged allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. When I joined the Civil Service in 1974, I pledged an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of these same United States. I’m confident Michael Baumgartner pledged these same words.

For the next 34.5 years, I did my best to protect America’s wildlife on America’s public lands. I concurrently worked as a wildland firefighter for 45 years. All of my co-workers did their best doing their jobs. I’m currently retired from public service. Now, President Trump says it’s been nice knowing you. Oh, by the way, thanks, but all 2 million federal workers need to go! We are no longer wanted. We can either go voluntarily or be terminated with reduction-in-force. These 2 million federal employees have been working to provide homes and groceries for their families.

I believe the president’s personnel policies violate the Civil Service Reform Act, which replaced cronyism and nepotism with merit-based employment. I also believe it violates the Hatch Act, which outlawed partisan politics inside the federal workplace.

I hope Baumgartner finds the President’s policies as ruthless and uncompassionate as I do. I encourage him to oppose the dismissal of federal public servants doing their jobs for the American people.

Scott Robinson

Spokane

Choose No. 3, Baumgartner

Given our current constitutional crisis and the dismantling of government functions as well as our democracy itself, I see three paths Congressman Baumgartner can take.

First, he could remain a neutered placeholder in the House of Representatives and watch as it plays out. Second, he could become a rabid Trump acolyte and hasten the demise of this long-tested American republic. Third, he could be brave. And wouldn’t that be something?

Hank Greer

Spokane

Leash DOGE now

So much is so wrong. DOGE is a nightmare. I have no problem with reducing government waste. We all know too much money is spent on superfluous expenses. But gutting whole departments, programs and employees? That is destructive.

Gutting health research, FBI, CIA puts our country at risk. How will our citizens be protected? And for goodness’ sake, why isn’t Trump even trying to lower the price of groceries like he promised?

What’s most frustrating is Rep. Baumgartner and other Republicans. None of them is willing to stand up to Trump.

Baumgartner says, “We are his bosses.” Seems Trump is his boss. He doesn’t even reply to my emails.

Contact your representatives and senators. It may not help, but it makes you feel better. You can contact other representatives by phone. Inundate these people. And pray. Frequently.

Beverly Gibb

Spokane