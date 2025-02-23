Letters for Feb. 23

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Just say ‘no’

No one can argue that the state of Washington is facing a financial crisis. The state debt is somewhere in the $25 billion range with a projected deficit of $10 billion over the next four years.

How is the Legislature responding? House Bill 1938 wants to redesign the state flag with preliminary redesign costs of upwards of $2.3 million! Regardless of whether you hate, love or are indifferent to the current state flag design, the idea of expending a single penny of state funds for flag redesign is completely irresponsible.

According to the bill, the current flag “does not resonate with the state’s evolving identity.” Even if this is true, this statement smacks of a never-ending redesign effort whenever the Legislature believes our identity has evolved.

The bill states that “The legislature finds that the Washington state flag often faces criticism for its poor design and lack of relevance to the state’s identity.” Are we expected to believe this? How often have you discussed the poor design and lack of relevance of our state flag?

I believe that our Legislature needs to focus on more pressing issues, not the state flag design.

Paul Zambon

Spokane Valley

Medical education in Idaho

If you’ve tried to see a doctor in North Idaho recently, you know how difficult it is. The area is growing, but the number of doctors isn’t keeping up. My patients often tell me they wait months to see a doctor, and I bet you’ve experienced this, too. The Idaho Legislature is now considering a bill (HB 176) that would make this shortage worse by eliminating a critical source of physicians for Idaho: WWAMI.

WWAMI is a partnership between five states, including Washington and Idaho, training doctors through the University of Washington – America’s No. 1 medical school for primary care. For 50 years, this program has produced skilled doctors who serve Idaho communities. In fact, 15% of all doctors in Idaho are WWAMI graduates. Eliminating this program would cut off the strongest pipelines of doctors for Idaho, making it even harder to access medical care.

Admittedly, I am a WWAMI fan. I graduated from the program and chose to continue my training in Coeur d’Alene through Kootenai’s WWAMI-sponsored Family Medicine Residency. WWAMI provides access to a vast medical library and clinical resources that help doctors deliver the most up-to-date care. More than half of my class of doctors came to Coeur d’Alene through WWAMI.

Defunding WWAMI won’t fix any problems – it will worsen them. Contact Sen. Ben Toews, Rep. Joe Alfieri and Rep. Elaine Price. Tell them to oppose HB 176 because Idaho needs more doctors, not fewer.

Kevin Glover, M.D.

Spokane

Tax fairness

It’s time to speak out against the proposed tax cuts for the rich balanced on the backs of the poor and middle class. Instead of putting the country in trillions of dollars of debt and cutting the programs that actually work to stave off hunger for tens of millions, it is time to pass legislation that bring hope to millions, cutting hunger and homelessness.

We can ask Rep. Michael Baumgartner, and Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell to support increasing the SNAP program enough to put an end to hunger and return the expanded child tax credit that is proven to cut child poverty in half. Let them know the rich are doing fine, don’t need more tax breaks since they are not threatened with hunger or homelessness.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

TB knows no borders – it’s time to act

A few weeks ago, I was in the hospital, struggling to breathe. My doctors feared it might be tuberculosis (TB) because of my recent travels to India. Thankfully, it wasn’t – just pneumonia. I had access to fast testing, proper care, and the medicine I needed – privileges not everyone has.

As I recovered, I learned that a family friend’s daughter – an American student studying in India – had actually contracted TB. Despite being young and healthy, she endured a long, grueling treatment. That’s when it hit me: TB isn’t just a problem in other countries. It’s here, and it’s spreading. Kansas is experiencing a TB outbreak, and cases are rising globally.

TB is airborne, highly contagious, and disproportionately affects vulnerable communities – those in poverty, farmworkers, and people without stable housing. These same populations exist in Eastern Washington, yet TB rarely makes headlines. The pandemic set back TB control efforts, and now, with proposed cuts to USAID’s global health programs – including TB prevention – our ability to contain this disease is at risk.

Congress had a chance to act with the End TB Now Act (HR 1776/S288), but it didn’t pass. Now more than ever, we need lawmakers to introduce and support new legislation that restores funding, expands prevention, and accelerates research.

I was lucky. But for too many, TB is a battle they can’t afford to fight. We have the tools to end TB – now, we need the will to act.

Jenna Fliesen

Spokane

Marches for Trump fools

I would like to see several marches in Spokane and other “red” cities and towns where Trump voters turn out and carry signs that say, “I was too stupid to listen,” “I am responsible because I voted for Trump,” “I didn’t believe that Project 2025 was real” and “I now know Republicans don’t represent the average person.”

I would especially like to see the owners of The Spokesman-Review and other prominent Republicans leading these marches.

Wilma Koski

Spokane Valley