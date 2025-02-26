Letters for Feb. 26

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Honesty makes front-page headlines

Regarding the front-page news in the Feb. 20 Spokesman Review: “Rep. Baumgartner says ‘very clear’ that Russia started war in Ukraine.”

I appreciate Rep. Baumgartner for stating the truth that Russia invaded Ukraine. It is interesting that something so obvious results in bold front-page headlines, but that’s where we are.

I appreciate his statement and The Spokesman-Review for printing it. Let’s hope his colleagues can do the same and that we can be as honest about other issues.

Dan Mahoney

Spokane

Where’s my representative?

I’m wondering if residents of the 5th Congressional District ought to contact D.C. police for a welfare check on Rep. Michael Baumgartner? His office has not returned my messages of deep concern over the Republican-led dismantling of the federal government and its disastrous repercussions for all of us. I appreciate his recent statement that Russia, rather than Ukraine, started the war in eastern Europe, but what are Baumgartner and other Republican legislators who are plagued by their consciences going to do about this slide into tyranny and support for repressive governments? The silence from Republicans is deafening.

Kevin S. Decker

Spokane

School levys and bonds

New property taxes!? I will vote no! So sorry, or maybe not …

“… we need a holistic and comprehensive approach …,” per recent comments from Adam Swinyard, superintendent of School District 81.

Please, Swinyard – please. You are not the smartest person in town even with your doctorate degree.

For only $440 million, we can have an indoor tennis court at Shadle.

… Please.

I will be voting no for levies and bonds for schools and parks in Spokane this year. I have that right. I learned that in school.

Our kids need to learn math and English and science and economics. That actually does not cost all that much as it turns out. All they really need is a small grassy spot in the shade under a tree. And a good teacher. Let’s find a way to pay teachers more money instead. We don’t need another swimming pool or another school, or even another park.

… Please.

Education for our kids is priceless, but not worth $440 million again and again, year after year. I will, however, help out with the cost of a new laptop or two, and a tree.

Dan Ferguson

Spokane

Who do Republicans help?

The Spokesman-Review’s article on the state Legislature’s plans for more affordable housing again shows Republican priorities. They’re all about providing more houses and luxury apartments. However, as the article points out, “more than half of Washingtonians (are) considered rent-burdened, which means they spend more than 30% of their income on rent. More than a quarter million of the state’s residents are considered severely rent-burdened, which means their monthly rent payment is more than half of their income.”

We need affordable rental properties, and we need limits on landlord greed. In the 2022-23 massive inflation, rents nationwide increased at double the rate of average inflation – rent increases drove inflation. Democrats want to help the hardest -hit renters, with suggestions for capping rent increase percentages and six months’ notice for increases over 3%. Republicans are against that, putting landlord greed above the needs of people struggling to make ends meet.

This is not how civilized societies should act, but it is a Republican core value.

David Teich

Spokane Valley